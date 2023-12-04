Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4

Denys Serhiichuk
How long is dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 15:57
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising at the beginning of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 4.88%.

On the daily chart, the price of BTC keeps growing after a breakout of the $38,437 level. At the moment, there are no bearish signals yet as the daily bar is about to close with no long wick. 

In this case, a further rise to the resistance of $42,979 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,564 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, rising by 3.26% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH might have found a local peak as the volume is falling. Thus, if the candle closes below yesterday's peak, there is a chance to see a correction to the support of $2,131.

Ethereum is trading at $2,229 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception to the rule, going down by 1.35%.

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again bounced off the support level of $0.5860. At the moment, the rate is in the middle of the channel, accumulating energy for a further move. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.60-$0.64 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.6157 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

