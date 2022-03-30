BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for March 30

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a few days of sharp growth, most of the coins have faced a correction period. LUNA is the only exception to the rule, rising by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is going down by 1.17% since yesterday.

Despite the slight correction, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $47,000 after the false breakout of this mark tonight. Thus, the buying trading volume is high, which means that bulls are not ready even for a minor drop and keep accumulating power for a further upward move. In this case, there is a chance to expect the test of the zone $49,000-$50,000 in April.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,277 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the main altcoin has dropped by 1.56%.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) and has also bounced off the zone of $3,300. Until the rate is above $3,300, buyers have nothing to worry about. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a continued slight rise to the next vital level at $3,585.

The test of it may already take place on the first days of the upcoming month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,395 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) could not withstand the fall of the other coins, declining by 1.12%.

Solana (SOL) remains bullish despite today's decline. After the bounceback from the level at $106, buyers are ready to keep the rise. If bulls can get the rate close to the $120 mark, the test of the resistance at $130 is just a matter of time.

SOL is trading at $112.18 at press time.