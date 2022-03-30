Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for March 30

Is today's decline a correction before a further upward move?
After a few days of sharp growth, most of the coins have faced a correction period. LUNA is the only exception to the rule, rising by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is going down by 1.17% since yesterday.

Despite the slight correction, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $47,000 after the false breakout of this mark tonight. Thus, the buying trading volume is high, which means that bulls are not ready even for a minor drop and keep accumulating power for a further upward move. In this case, there is a chance to expect the test of the zone $49,000-$50,000 in April.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,277 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the main altcoin has dropped by 1.56%.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) and has also bounced off the zone of $3,300. Until the rate is above $3,300, buyers have nothing to worry about. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a continued slight rise to the next vital level at $3,585.

The test of it may already take place on the first days of the upcoming month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,395 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) could not withstand the fall of the other coins, declining by 1.12%.

Solana (SOL) remains bullish despite today's decline. After the bounceback from the level at $106, buyers are ready to keep the rise. If bulls can get the rate close to the $120 mark, the test of the resistance at $130 is just a matter of time.

SOL is trading at $112.18 at press time.

