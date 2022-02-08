BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for February 8

Original U.Today article

Are there coins that can grow against the slight market decrease?

After a few days of growth, bulls have faced obstacles on their way up as most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, with growth of only 0.44%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) made a false breakout of the resistance level at $45,478. At the moment, buyers are out of energy to keep the rise going.

In this case, if the decline continues, there is a chance to see the test of the recently formed mirror level at $39,573.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,098 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone down by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, the leading altcoin remains trading above the support level at $3,034. Until bulls can hold the vital mark of $3,000, one may expect continued growth to the area of $3,500.

In case bears keep the pressure and the price goes below $3,000, the drop may lead the rate of ETH to $2,815.

Ethereum is trading at $3,056 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser from the list today with a decrease of 7.71%.

At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is stuck in the channel between the support at $87.73 and the resistance at $130.11. If buyers can come close to $120 and fix above it, there is a chance to see a breakout of the $130 mark soon.

SOL is trading at $111.53 at press time.