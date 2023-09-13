BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for September 13

Original U.Today article

How long is bounce back of the top coins going to last?

The growth has not lasted long, as most of the coins are back to the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, the price of BTC is trying to consolidate above the support level. Until the rate is above the $24,819 mark, there is a possibility of seeing a local upward move. However, the leading crypto has not accumulated enough effort for a continued upward move, which means that sideways trading in the area of $25,500-$26,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BTC is trading at $26,112 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has turned out to be more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC) over the previous day.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as its rate is also located above the support level. At the moment, buyers are trying to keep the price above the $1,600 mark. If they manage to do that, growth may continue to the $1,650 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,596 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone down by 0.55% since yesterday.

Buyers have locally seized the initiative as they kept the price above the support level of $204.8. However, the volume is going down, which means that there are low chances to see any sharp moves soon.

In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $205-$210 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB is trading at $211.6 at press time.