ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 12

The market is trying to recover after a continued decline, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.30% over the previous 24 hours.
Despite yesterday's bearish closure, buyers could seize the initiative as the price has once again bounced off the support level of $0.2392. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a local upward move to the $0.26 zone shortly.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
ADA is trading at $0.2487 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by almost 3%.
On the daily chart, the situation is similar to the technical picture of Cardano (ADA) as the rate of BNB has also made a false breakout of the support. If the volume remains on the same level, growth is likely to continue to the $220 range soon.
BNB is trading at $212.2 at press time.