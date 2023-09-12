Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 12

Tue, 09/12/2023 - 16:45
Denys Serhiichuk
Can local rise of altcoins switch to bullish reversal?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 12
The market is trying to recover after a continued decline, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.30% over the previous 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite yesterday's bearish closure, buyers could seize the initiative as the price has once again bounced off the support level of $0.2392. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a local upward move to the $0.26 zone shortly.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.2487 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by almost 3%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is similar to the technical picture of Cardano (ADA) as the rate of BNB has also made a false breakout of the support. If the volume remains on the same level, growth is likely to continue to the $220 range soon.

BNB is trading at $212.2 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

