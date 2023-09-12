ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 12

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trying to recover after a continued decline, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.30% over the previous 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite yesterday's bearish closure, buyers could seize the initiative as the price has once again bounced off the support level of $0.2392. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a local upward move to the $0.26 zone shortly.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.2487 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by almost 3%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is similar to the technical picture of Cardano (ADA) as the rate of BNB has also made a false breakout of the support. If the volume remains on the same level, growth is likely to continue to the $220 range soon.

BNB is trading at $212.2 at press time.