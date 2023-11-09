BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 9

Bulls are giving bears no chances, according to CoinStats.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rocketing, rising by 7% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the nearest level of $35,968. At the moment, there are no bearish signals, which means that the growth is likely to continue. In this case, traders might witness BTC near the vital zone of $40,000 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $37,822 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has kept up with the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 6.23%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC, as there are also no reversal signals yet.
Moreover, if buyers can hold the price above the important zone of $2,000, the growth is likely to continue to the resistance of $2,140 shortly.
Ethereum is trading at $2,040 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 3.37%.
On the daily chart, the candle of BNB is about to close in the bullish zone if buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day. If that happens, traders are likely to see a test of the $261 level within the next few days.
BNB is trading at $254 at press time.