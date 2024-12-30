Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC and XRP Price Prediction for December 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP entered bearish zone by now?
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 14:59
    BTC and XRP Price Prediction for December 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers continue their pressure on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of BTC has declined by 2.18% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is approaching the support level of $92,092. 

    If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $90,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,597 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP has followed the decline of BTC, going down by 4.33%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to BTC. If bulls lose the support of $2, one can expect a further downward move to the $1.80 zone.

    XRP is trading at $2.033 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

