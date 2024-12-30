BTC and XRP Price Prediction for December 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers continue their pressure on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of BTC has declined by 2.18% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is approaching the support level of $92,092.

If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $90,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $92,597 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the decline of BTC, going down by 4.33%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to BTC. If bulls lose the support of $2, one can expect a further downward move to the $1.80 zone.

XRP is trading at $2.033 at press time.