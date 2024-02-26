Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top #coins can grow this week?
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 15:35
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is trading sideways as it is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $50,500-$52,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,298 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the drop of BTC, going up by 0.59% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's peak at $3,120. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If buyers can get back in the game, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further rise to the $3,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,074 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Price History Points to Roller Coaster in March
2024/02/26 15:32
XRP Price History Points to Roller Coaster in March
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP, Litecoin (LTC) See $2.1 Million Inflow Boost Amid Market Boom
2024/02/26 15:32
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) See $2.1 Million Inflow Boost Amid Market Boom
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Major Bitcoin Correction After Halving Predicted by Top Analyst
2024/02/26 15:32
Major Bitcoin Correction After Halving Predicted by Top Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26
XRP Price History Points to Roller Coaster in March
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) See $2.1 Million Inflow Boost Amid Market Boom
Show all