BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26

The new week has started in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is trading sideways as it is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $50,500-$52,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,298 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the drop of BTC, going up by 0.59% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's peak at $3,120. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If buyers can get back in the game, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further rise to the $3,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,074 at press time.