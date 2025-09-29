AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 14:22
    ETF issuers are set to start withdrawing their XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC filings as early as this week
    Advertisement
    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly asked exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after the SEC recently approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs, including cryptocurrency-based ones. 

    Issuers will start withdrawing their applications as early as this week, meaning that it is only a matter of time until such ETFs will become publicly tradable. 

    Massive change 

    Normally, each ETF has to be approved under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The approval process is usually lengthy and daunting. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 06/10/2025 - 00:33
    SEC Chairman Delivers Pro-Crypto Statement: Details
    ByPaul Adedoyin

    Now, however, if a certain product meets specific eligibility criteria, it can secure a much-coveted listing at a much faster pace. Such commodities are supposed to have CFTC-regulated futures contracts (among some other requirements). 

    Earlier, multiple analysts predicted that the new listing standard would unleash a wave of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs.  

    #XRP News #SOL News #Cardano News #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:07
    New Stellar (XLM) DeFi Trigger Signals Potential Surge to $10
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:22
    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:07
    New Stellar (XLM) DeFi Trigger Signals Potential Surge to $10
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all