Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 5:29
    A major trader has opened a massive XRP short right on the verge of likely spot ETF approvals. What's his endgame?
    Advertisement
    Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by Lookonchain, a prominent trader recently reopened an XRP short position with 20X leverage.

    Advertisement

    The notional value of the reopened position stands at $17.6 million. 

    The trader’s current liquidation price is $2.91. Meanwhile, the Ripple-linked token is currently trading at $2.86, meaning that even a minor move could potentially result in liquidation. 

    HOT Stories
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt
    Novogratz: 'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deja Vu? Vitalik Buterin Dumps 2 Meme Coins in One Shot

    The gutsy bet comes after the trader already took a $3.4 million loss with his Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP shorts. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/28/2025 - 17:44
    Novogratz: 'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    CoinGlass data shows that roughly $3.76 million worth of XRP has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with short positions accounting for roughly 75% of the wipeout. 

    Big week for ETFs

    The timing of the bet appears to be rather confusing, given that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could approve spot ETFs in the near future. 

    As noted by analyst Nate Geraci, the next few weeks could be "enormous" since SEC deadlines are currently approaching on numerous filings. 

    The agency is set to make final decisions on XRP ETFs during October. The deadline for Franklin Templeton's proposal is set for Nov. 14. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/28/2025 - 13:47
    'Uptober' Is Myth for XRP, Price History Warns
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The likely approval of the XRP ETF is likely to supercharge another rally. However, there is also a possibility that such decisions have already been priced in. 

    XRP is currently down 22% from the all-time high of $3.66 that was achieved on July 18.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 4:51
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 5:29
    Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 4:51
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Sep 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD