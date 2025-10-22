AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:05
    Coinbase, the leading US exchange, has officially confirmed that it is going to list BNB
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially confirmed that it is going to add support for BNB, the native token of the Binance exchange. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after the popular altcoin, which currently boasts a market cap of more than $150 billion, was also recently listed by BNB. 

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase initially added BNB to its listing roadmap earlier this month, which was viewed as a highly unexpected decision. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB
    Morning Crypto Report: $2 XRP Anomaly Right Now, $1.18 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Risk Emerges, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?

    Changpeng Zhao, chief executive officer at Binance, has already reacted to the listings on the X social media platform.

    Advertisement

    No price reaction 

    Meanwhile, BNB's price action remains rather anemic. The token is up only by a mere 0.2% on the listing announcement. 

    The listing has been mostly priced in by the market, which explains why there is no major price spike. 

    #BNB #BNB Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:16
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:02
    Bitcoin Enters 'Zetahash Era' With New 1,100,000,000,000,000,000,000x All-Time High
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika and Human Tech Reveal Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP): First Zero-Trust Decentralized Wallet Infra
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:16
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 22
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:05
    BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:02
    Bitcoin Enters 'Zetahash Era' With New 1,100,000,000,000,000,000,000x All-Time High
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all