BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially confirmed that it is going to add support for BNB, the native token of the Binance exchange.

This comes after the popular altcoin, which currently boasts a market cap of more than $150 billion, was also recently listed by BNB.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase initially added BNB to its listing roadmap earlier this month, which was viewed as a highly unexpected decision.

Changpeng Zhao, chief executive officer at Binance, has already reacted to the listings on the X social media platform.

No price reaction

Meanwhile, BNB's price action remains rather anemic. The token is up only by a mere 0.2% on the listing announcement.

The listing has been mostly priced in by the market, which explains why there is no major price spike.