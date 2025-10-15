AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Coinbase Adds BNB to Listing Roadmap

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 17:06
    BNB has been added to the listing roadmap of the Coinbase exchange
    Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has announced that it has added BNB, the native token of rival exchange Binance, to its listing roadmap. 

    "The launch of trading for these assets is contingent on market-making support, and sufficient technical infrastructure," Coinbase clarified. 

    The exchange has stated that it will make a separate listing announcement once BNB meets the listing conditions.  

    BNB's muted reaction 

    The price of the BNB token is up by a rather modest 1.1% following Coinbase's announcement. 

    It is currently the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $164 billion, according to CoinGecko data. 

