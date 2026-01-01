Expert Breaks Down How XRP ETFs Open the Door to Crypto's Big 2026

2025 ended very differently for XRP than it began. It started with Ripple still tied to an active SEC lawsuit, but it ended with spot XRP ETFs already trading. This kind of change makes an asset feel less like a crypto side quest and more like something that can sit in normal portfolios.

This is the point that ETF analyst Nate Geraci made in his New Year rundown. XRP is the clearest example of how quickly the U.S. product shelf is expanding.

Spot ETFs are appearing on names like SOL, HBAR and LTC, and index-style crypto ETFs are building baskets that include ADA, SUI, DOT, LINK and others. The market is shifting from "Can we even touch this?" to "Which fund do we want?"

Next crypto ETFs to watch after XRP

In the last days of 2025, Bitwise poured fuel on this trend by filing 11 new crypto ETF applications with the SEC. The key detail is that these are described as "strategic ETFs," not plain spot clones.

New documents on the SEC site outline a setup that aims to allocate approximately 60% of assets directly to cryptocurrencies and 40% to exchange-traded products that track the same assets. There is also the ability to use derivatives, such as futures or swap agreements, linked to the token or related ETP.

This is why 2026 is seen as the year that crypto will go mainstream. The biggest shift is not a single price target; it is the standardization of access. XRP is now on the list of assets that already have an exchange-traded fund on the biggest venues.