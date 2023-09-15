DOGE Price Analysis for September 15

Original U.Today article

How long is sideways movement of DOGE going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have returned to the game, as the prices of most of the coins are again in the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has fixed below the local support level of $0.06176. If buyers cannot return the rate above that mark by the end of the day, the fall may continue to the $0.061 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance level, which means that bears remain more powerful than bulls.

Thus, today's bar is about to close without a long wick, which means that there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing drop soon. If that happens, traders are likely to see the test of the $0.060 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low. At the moment, one should focus on the candle closure. If it happens far from the $0.05938 level, one can expect a local rise to the resistance by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06150 at press time.