DOGE Price Analysis for September 15

Fri, 09/15/2023 - 15:16
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is sideways movement of DOGE going to last?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bears have returned to the game, as the prices of most of the coins are again in the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has fixed below the local support level of $0.06176. If buyers cannot return the rate above that mark by the end of the day, the fall may continue to the $0.061 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the resistance level, which means that bears remain more powerful than bulls.

Thus, today's bar is about to close without a long wick, which means that there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing drop soon. If that happens, traders are likely to see the test of the $0.060 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low. At the moment, one should focus on the candle closure. If it happens far from the $0.05938 level, one can expect a local rise to the resistance by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06150 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

