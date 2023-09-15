Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for September 15

Fri, 09/15/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders see bounce back of SHIB soon?
SHIB Price Analysis for September 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The local rise has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of SHIB has increased by 0.29%.

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, one should pay attention to the support level of $0.00000733. If the daily candle closes far from it, buyers have chances to restore the rate to the resistance of $0.00000746 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak, having confirmed that buyers have not seized the initiative yet. In addition, the volume has declined, which means that SHIB is not ready for sharp moves.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 14

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.00000720-$0.00000740 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the support level of $0.00000698, which means that the local bottom has been formed. If the weekly bar closes near the interim mark of $0.00000750, the upward move may continue to the zone of $0.000008 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000734 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Zilliqa Might Undergo Major Sharding, Rewards Upgrades
09/15/2023 - 16:30
Zilliqa Might Undergo Major Sharding, Rewards Upgrades
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Deutsche Bank Makes Major U-Turn on Crypto, Shibarium Daily Transactions Jump to 200,000, Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Asian Countries: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/15/2023 - 16:08
Deutsche Bank Makes Major U-Turn on Crypto, Shibarium Daily Transactions Jump to 200,000, Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Asian Countries: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ethereum (ETH) Faces Sudden $13 Billion Drain
09/15/2023 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Sudden $13 Billion Drain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya