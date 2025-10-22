AdvertisementAdvert.
    BNB Gets Listed on Robinhood Following Massive Rally

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 13:41
    Popular trading platform Robinhood has expanded its altcoin offering with BNB
    BNB Gets Listed on Robinhood Following Massive Rally
    Commission-free investing firm Robinhood has added support for the BNB token, further expanding its cryptocurrency offering. 

    The popular trading platform already supports a vast array of altcoins, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), and other tokens. 

    Robinhood, which used to be rather conservative about its listing policies, has even added such rather arcane altcoins as meme coins such as Bonk (BONK) and cat in a dogs world (MEW). 

    BNB's massive month 

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase, the largest US exchange that also happens to be Binance's archrival, announced that it had added BNB to its listing roadmap, which was a rather shocking announcement. 

    Earlier this month, the market cap of BNB surged to as high as $191 billion, but the token has since pared some of its gains.

