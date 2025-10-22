BNB Gets Listed on Robinhood Following Massive Rally

Commission-free investing firm Robinhood has added support for the BNB token, further expanding its cryptocurrency offering.

Advertisement

The popular trading platform already supports a vast array of altcoins, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), and other tokens.

Robinhood, which used to be rather conservative about its listing policies, has even added such rather arcane altcoins as meme coins such as Bonk (BONK) and cat in a dogs world (MEW).

Advertisement

BNB's massive month

As reported by U.Today , Coinbase, the largest US exchange that also happens to be Binance's archrival, announced that it had added BNB to its listing roadmap, which was a rather shocking announcement.

Earlier this month, the market cap of BNB surged to as high as $191 billion, but the token has since pared some of its gains.