Original U.Today article

BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 14

Denys Serhiichuk
Is altcoin market strong enough for continued rise?
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A correction might have started on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.50% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the channel. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest support level. If the price comes back to the $238 mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further drop to $230.

BNB is trading at $244.9 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 0.36%.

The rate of ADA is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from the support or resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, sideways trading in the range of $0.34-$0.36 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3621 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule as its rate keeps rising by 0.59%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL remains bullish as the price is above the vital zone of $50. However, the price might need some time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.

In this regard, consolidation in the area of $50-$55 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SOL is trading at $55.83 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

