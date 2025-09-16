Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Excites Investors, Community and Partners

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 16:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale new phase is accompanied by solid community growth
    Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Excites Investors, Community and Partners
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In crypto bold predictions have driven traders to secure early allocations, hoping to ride the wave of AI-fueled hype. 

    BlockDAG is already executing on real-world infrastructure. It has raised decent funding, and drawn users to its X1 mobile mining app. 

    Backed by partnerships with Inter Milan, UFC champion Alex Pereira, and U.S.-based teams like the Seattle Orcas, BlockDAG(BDAG) has fused advanced tech and mass exposure, building momentum that’s already outpacing typical presale-stage projects.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Hidden XRP $4.50 Rally Possible? Ethereum (ETH) Double Top Forming at $4,500, Shiba Inu Volatility Explosion at $0.0000135?
    XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July

    BlockDAG marries next-gen tech with global partnerships  

    BlockDAG is stacking proof. Its core tech fuses blockchain integrity with DAG-based scalability, using a multi-parent block structure that processes blocks in parallel rather than sequentially. This design pushes throughput up to an estimated 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, rivaling Solana, Avalanche, and even traditional payment processors while preserving decentralization and security.

    Advertisement

    BlockDAG has also paired technical strength with accessibility. It uses Proof-of-Engagement for its 3M X1 mobile miners and Proof-of-Work for its X10 hardware units, giving everyday users and advanced miners alike a role in securing the network. Its backend is built for smart contracts, dApps, and cross-chain functionality, while tools like Dashboard V4 and the X1 app tie the experience together for users.

    This foundation is matched by cultural reach. UFC Champion Alex Pereira, Inter Milan, the Seattle Orcas, and the Seattle Seawolves are now partnered with BlockDAG, putting its brand in front of millions of sports fans worldwide. With $404 million raised, 26.2 billion BDAG sold, and price projections ranging from $1 to $10, BlockDAG is seen as one of 2025’s most lucrative opportunities before launch. As BlockDAG prepares for its Singapore Deployment Event, a final $0.0013 entry window has opened, giving latecomers a rare shot to join before the full network goes live.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) enhances hardware in Web3

    The Ozak AI presale embodies what draws traders to early-stage tokens: the chance to turn small stakes into life-changing returns. The Ozak AI price has become a focal point for speculators, with projections suggesting exponential growth if its AI-driven narrative takes hold. This buzz has generated strong early momentum, but it currently rests on market sentiment rather than proven infrastructure. Without a network, products, or established user base, its trajectory depends entirely on sustaining hype through launch.

    BlockDAG has taken the opposite path. Instead of relying on hype, it has laid a full foundation before going live. Its network architecture supports up to 15,000 TPS, its 3 million miners are active through the X1 app, and partnerships span Inter Milan, UFC’s Alex Pereira, and the Seattle Orcas. 

    Meanwhile, BlockDAG is entering the final stretch of its presale with momentum already secured. Its scalable tech, sports partnerships, and ecosystem of millions show real traction rather than hope. With and a final $0.0013 entry window open ahead of its Singapore Deployment Event, BlockDAG is operating at a scale most projects only dream about, positioning it as a frontrunner as 2025’s race for dominance begins.

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 16:00
    Ethereum Price Slips as $1,200,000,000 ETH in Sell Volume Hits Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps
    New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $15.8M as Phase 6 Reaches 40%
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 16:00
    Ethereum Price Slips as $1,200,000,000 ETH in Sell Volume Hits Market
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:44
    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all