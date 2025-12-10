Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are again in the green zone after a slight drop, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers from the list today, rocketing by almost 7%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is far from support and resistance levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is above the $3,230 level.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,500 area this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH has broken the $3,223 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the accumulated energy might be enough for further growth to the $3,500-$3,700 area.

Ethereum is trading at $3,336 at press time.