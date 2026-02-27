AdvertisementAdvert.
    BlackRock's $254 Million Bitcoin Purchase in 24 Hours: They Are Not Stopping

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 27/02/2026 - 9:26
    Market is not settling down as BlackRock and other ETF providers keep pushing funds into BTC.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    With spot products recording $254 million in total net inflows on Feb. 26 (ET), Bitcoin ETFs are once again demonstrating strong institutional demand. This is the third day in a row that flows have been positive, supporting the idea that big market players are still building up exposure even though price action is still cautious and structurally unstable.

    Ethereum follows Bitcoin

    Though the scale is still much smaller than Bitcoin's, Ethereum spot ETFs followed suit, adding $6.57 million in net inflows and prolonging their own three-day streak. Here, persistence is just as important as the number itself. Despite continued volatility and an unpredictable macro environment, consecutive inflow days indicate that institutional buyers are stepping in.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the past, persistent ETF inflows have typically produced a steady but sluggish demand base, as opposed to causing sharp rallies. This is crucial, since the behavior of the Bitcoin price right now differs from previous retail-driven cycles. The market is moving in compressed ranges rather than sharp vertical expansions, indicating steady allocation as opposed to speculative chasing.

    Bitcoin is still trading below significant long-term moving averages and is still within a larger corrective structure, according to the chart. Following weeks of pressure, the price is making an effort to level off, but overhead supply is still opposing recovery efforts. While they have not resulted in aggressive upward momentum, ETF inflows aid in mitigating sell pressure.

    Presence of institutional demand

    Institutional demand may be robust enough to avert more severe collapses but not yet strong enough to compel a trend reversal. The wider implication is that the market structure of Bitcoin is evolving toward maturity. Both panic attacks and euphoric spikes are lessened by the steady liquidity flows produced by large ETF participants.

    This means that investors' expectations must change. The story focuses more on slow accumulation phases that lay the groundwork for future growth than it does on quick parabolic moves. As long as the price remains within its current support zones, the market will probably continue to monitor whether these inflows continue.

    Demand for ETFs may establish a floor and ultimately facilitate a more robust recovery phase if it continues to be strong. However, Bitcoin might keep moving sideways or retest lower levels if inflows slow down before a distinct directional move appears.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Ethereum ETF
