Ripple 'Extremely Bullish' on Turkey, Exec Says

Ripple has recognized Turkey as a potential growth hub, with a top executive declaring the blockchain payments company "extremely bullish" on the country.

Reece Merrick, Ripple’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa, has characterized the nation as a global crypto leader driven by economic necessity.

Staggering adoption metrics

According to Merrick, the Turkish market is vastly outpacing its neighbors.

"Türkiye is leading crypto adoption in MENA and ranking among the highest globally!" Merrick stated.

He pointed to some compelling 2026 data, which shows that roughly 25.6% of the Turkish population currently owns cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, demographic surveys show that adoption reaches a staggering 52% among adults aged 18 to 60.

Merrick noted that Turkey facilitated nearly $200 billion in annual crypto transactions in 2025 based on blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, a volume that ends up "dwarfing the rest of the region."

For years, severe devaluation of the lira and high inflation rates would plague the pockets of Turkish citizens.

Of course, this precarious macroeconomic environment is changing how digital assets are used in the country.

"Driven by inflation hedging and value preservation, we’re seeing a clear shift toward practical utility in emerging markets like Türkiye," Merrick wrote.

Turkish users are increasingly relying on the blockchain for everyday financial stability and borderless transfers. This sets Turkey apart from countries like the US that typically treat crypto solely as a high-risk investment.

RLUSD adoption

Merrick specifically mentioned Ripple's newly launched RLUSD stablecoin in his post.

"Stablecoins like RLUSD will play a vital role as a stable USD alternative amid lira volatility, supporting cross-border payments and financial resilience," he emphasized.

Merrick confirmed that the blockchain firm is already working alongside a number of traditional financial players in the country to integrate it.

"We’re extremely bullish on the continued growth along with our position in the market across all of our products," Merrick concluded.