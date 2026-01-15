BlackRock Silently Rebrands Bitcoin and Crypto With New Term After Massive $342 Billion Surge

BlackRock had its strongest inflows ever last quarter — $342 billion in Q4 alone, bringing 2025 net flows to $698 billion and pushing total AUM past $14 trillion. But during the company's earnings call, it did not mention Bitcoin at all. Not even once. Amusing for many, the word "crypto" did not appear either. Instead, "digital assets" was used nine times.

Advertisement

This was not an accident, according to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas. The change in terminology makes it clear that they are trying to match the language used by institutions. "Crypto" has a bad reputation, but "digital assets" is a better fit for a slide deck for pension funds.

The words bitcoin and crypto were not used at all in BlackRock's earnings call. However "digital assets" was used nine times.. They prob trying to sanitize the baggage and stereotypes so its more palatable to advisors and institutions. I get it. pic.twitter.com/hQA5bdMhOA — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 15, 2026

Even with $76 billion already in IBIT, BlackRock is keeping the story simple and wide-ranging.

Advertisement

Knowing the context is helpful. Over the year, long-term funds took in $268 billion, equity flows topped $126 billion and ETF inflows reached $181 billion. That includes the spot Bitcoin ETF, which is now the largest of its kind. But BlackRock is treating it like any other product in its pipeline. With no buzzwords.

BlackRock's new priority

At the same time, the company is stepping up its move into private markets. In the last quarter, private credit and alternatives brought in $15.6 billion. The long-term goal is to reach $400 billion by 2030. That includes acquisitions like Preqin and GIP, which are all aimed at higher-margin business beyond ETFs.

Advertisement

It is pretty obvious that BlackRock is not just selling coins; it is working on a distribution model that works across all channels. Digital assets are part of it, but they are not the main focus. The numbers do the job.