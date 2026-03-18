$3 Billion Breakout: Binance's BNB Chain Grows 33% in Just 30 Days in RWA Sector

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Binance's BNB Chain has reached a new historical milestone as the value of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has exceeded $3 billion there, indicating growing interest in integrating traditional financial instruments into the BNB Chain environment.

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According to data from rwa.xyz, the distributed value of assets currently stands at $3.15 billion, demonstrating impressive growth of 33.8% over just the past 30 days.

$3,000,000,000.



A new TVL all-time high for RWAs on BNB Chain.



Higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/0N3WiXg5pn — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) March 18, 2026

The number of RWA token holders on BNB Chain currently amounts to 40,916 holders, which also symbolizes growth of almost 11% over the month. The volume of transfers over the last 30 days involving RWA transactions on the BNB Chain totals $1.4 billion.

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How institutional assets propelled BNB Chain to $3 billion RWA milestone

At the moment, 345 different assets have been recorded on the network, with stablecoins occupying a significant share, but tokenized funds and institutional financial products are also present — for example Circle USYC with a capitalization of $2.23 billion, a full-fledged tokenized U.S. Treasury fund.

Total Value for RWA on BNB Chain, Source: rwa.xyz

Also notable is the Franklin OnChain US Government Money Fund under the ticker BENJI, which confidently maintains its position with a volume of $113 million.

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The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund BUIDL, a fund from the world’s largest asset manager, has accumulated more than $580 million on the Securitize platform, which emphasizes the trust of financial market heavyweights on the Binance Chain.

Among other interesting points, it is possible to note shares of technology giants via providers like ONDO, for example shares of Google and Circle, as well as tokenized gold such as Matrixdock Gold.