Bitcoin Price Likely Entering 'New World,' Dan Tapiero Claims

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by over 2% in the last 24 hours, showing signs of a bullish rally. Dan Tapiero, founder of 50T Funds, shared his insights into the current market outlook in a post on X, urging investors that the Bitcoin price may be entering a new world.

Advertisement

Dan Tapiero says Bitcoin still undervalued against gold

According to Tapiero, the current price of Bitcoin, measured against gold, has not even broken out yet. He suggests that the coin is still undervalued when compared to traditional assets like gold, which are used to store wealth. He believes that once the coin breaks out, its value will soar.

Tapiero urged Bitcoin investors to wake up and take advantage of the current market setup, as the bull season has not started based on technical patterns. "Massive cup and handle leads to new upside price discovery," he stated.

Wake up.



Bull market in bitcoin has not started yet.



Same price in gold terms as 5 years ago.



Massive cup and handle leads to new upside price discovery.



4% short rates too high, Usd bear now, DC reg wind at back, Dats, Etfs, Stables, Defi, Rwas etc



New world.



H/T @ZynxBTC pic.twitter.com/BtwuxgpGhN — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) September 29, 2025

He expects the asset to post a strong breakout based on the technical pattern. Tapiero is anticipating a possible new all-time high (ATH) as he claims the asset is in a "price discovery" phase. The indicators show that the coin will not face major resistance once it begins its climb.

Other critical pointers to a sustained bullish rally include broader financial market conditions. Notably, with the short-term U.S. interest rates around 4%, Tapiero argues it is unsustainable. So, with a weakening U.S. fiat currency, other risk assets like Bitcoin could surge.

Additionally, Tapiero highlighted a shift in the regulatory climate in the U.S. Since the new administration commenced on Jan. 20, 2025, cryptocurrency assets are gaining significant traction. For instance, the GENIUS Act has been signed into law, allowing the stablecoin more utility in the traditional market space.

Is Bitcoin on path to new all-time high?

Dan Tapiero believes in more growth with the friendlier regulations, explosive crypto innovations like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tokenized assets, DeFi and stablecoins.

As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,373.04, which represents a 2.55% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset, within this period, jumped from a low of $109,236.95 to a peak at $112,375.48 in earlier trading sessions.

The asset’s trading volume has registered a spike of 72.1% to $41.53 billion within the same time frame. This indicates that investors have returned with aggressive accumulation moves before the price races toward a new ATH.