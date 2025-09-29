AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Likely Entering 'New World,' Dan Tapiero Claims

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 9:47
    Bitcoin price gets another bullish projection from Dan Tapiero amid shifting market trends
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Price Likely Entering 'New World,' Dan Tapiero Claims
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by over 2% in the last 24 hours, showing signs of a bullish rally. Dan Tapiero, founder of 50T Funds, shared his insights into the current market outlook in a post on X, urging investors that the Bitcoin price may be entering a new world.

    Advertisement

    Dan Tapiero says Bitcoin still undervalued against gold

    According to Tapiero, the current price of Bitcoin, measured against gold, has not even broken out yet. He suggests that the coin is still undervalued when compared to traditional assets like gold, which are used to store wealth. He believes that once the coin breaks out, its value will soar.

    Tapiero urged Bitcoin investors to wake up and take advantage of the current market setup, as the bull season has not started based on technical patterns. "Massive cup and handle leads to new upside price discovery," he stated.

    He expects the asset to post a strong breakout based on the technical pattern. Tapiero is anticipating a possible new all-time high (ATH) as he claims the asset is in a "price discovery" phase. The indicators show that the coin will not face major resistance once it begins its climb.

    Other critical pointers to a sustained bullish rally include broader financial market conditions. Notably, with the short-term U.S. interest rates around 4%, Tapiero argues it is unsustainable. So, with a weakening U.S. fiat currency, other risk assets like Bitcoin could surge.

    Additionally, Tapiero highlighted a shift in the regulatory climate in the U.S. Since the new administration commenced on Jan. 20, 2025, cryptocurrency assets are gaining significant traction. For instance, the GENIUS Act has been signed into law, allowing the stablecoin more utility in the traditional market space.

    Is Bitcoin on path to new all-time high?

    Dan Tapiero believes in more growth with the friendlier regulations, explosive crypto innovations like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tokenized assets, DeFi and stablecoins.

    As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,373.04, which represents a 2.55% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset, within this period, jumped from a low of $109,236.95 to a peak at $112,375.48 in earlier trading sessions.

    The asset’s trading volume has registered a spike of 72.1% to $41.53 billion within the same time frame. This indicates that investors have returned with aggressive accumulation moves before the price races toward a new ATH.

    Meanwhile, Mike Novogratz has predicted that Bitcoin could soar to $200,000, aligning with the general bullish thesis.

    #Bitcoin #Dan Tapiero
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 9:21
    $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Total Disaster
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Interviews
    Sep 29, 2025 - 8:56
    Biggest Litecoin Treasury, "Litecoin's Microstrategy" and Purpose of Crypto: Big Interview with Luxxfolio Holdings CEO Zayn Kalyan
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 9:47
    Bitcoin Price Likely Entering 'New World,' Dan Tapiero Claims
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 9:21
    $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Total Disaster
    Alex Dovbnya
    Interviews
    Sep 29, 2025 - 8:56
    Biggest Litecoin Treasury, "Litecoin's Microstrategy" and Purpose of Crypto: Big Interview with Luxxfolio Holdings CEO Zayn Kalyan
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all