Bitwise Launches Chainlink ETF: Details

Renowned crypto investment firm, Bitwise, has continued to expand its offerings to provide users with multiple investment opportunities while helping maximize crypto yields.

While it has continued to expand its growing list of ETF offerings, Bitwise has now officially launched its Chainlink ETF, $CLNK.

Bitwise's $CLNK goes live

On Wednesday, January 14, Bitwise took to X to disclose the launch of its new exchange-traded product (ETP), dubbed $CLNK, designed to give investors spot exposure to Chainlink.

Following the launch of the new ETF product, Bitwise is making efforts to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to traditional investors.

While the firm recognizes Chainlink’s position as a leading oracle platform connecting blockchains to real-world data, it has added it to its investment options to better serve its users.

With Chainlink’s oracle network, the asset is able to support everything from tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) to prediction markets and real-world asset settlement, allowing smart contracts to securely interact with off-chain data.

Bitwise emphasized that the significance of Chainlink’s infrastructure cannot be underestimated, making the asset its preferred choice for a new ETP offering.

According to Bitwise, Chainlink has already facilitated more than $27 trillion in transaction value, while over $75 billion in DeFi smart contracts rely on its data feeds.

Bitwise revealed the vision behind the launch, noting that the product is designed for investors who believe that the future of crypto depends not only on individual tokens, but also on the infrastructure layers that make the entire ecosystem function.

Chainlink ETFs boast $63.78 million in cumulative inflows

With the new development, Bitwise has now joined Grayscale in the already existing U.S. LINK spot ETF ecosystem, which began its first-ever trading on December 2, 2025.

Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF, which is the only Chainlink fund trading so far, has generated $63.78 million in cumulative inflows since its launch.

With $CLNK, Bitwise has now joined Grayscale to offer investors an easy way to gain exposure to Chainlink’s crypto infrastructure without needing to directly hold LINK tokens.