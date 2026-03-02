AdvertisementAdvert.
    Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Top 720,000 BTC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 13:39
    Strategy has reached a historic milestone in its corporate treasury mission, officially surpassing 720,000 Bitcoin following a fresh $204 million acquisition.
    Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Top 720,000 BTC
    Google

    Strategy Inc. has officially surpassed a massive cryptocurrency milestone that has pushed its total Bitcoin treasury past the 720,000 mark.

    According to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Monday, the enterprise software and Bitcoin development company acquired an additional 3,015 BTC during the final week of February.

    Undisputed Bitcoin treasury leader 

    The latest buying spree took place between February 23 and March 1, 2026.

    Strategy's average execution price is $67,700 per Bitcoin (inclusive of fees and expenses)

    Strategy Inc.’s total aggregate holdings now sit at a staggering 720,737 BTC. The company has spent a total of $54.77 billion building this treasury. The company's average purchasing price stands at $75,985 per coin, dipping below the $76,000 mark. 

    The company tapped into its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program in order to fund its acquisition strategy. 

    During the same late-February period, Strategy successfully raised $237.1 million in net proceeds by issuing new equity. The bulk of these funds came from the sale of 1,730,563 shares of its Class A Common Stock (MSTR), which netted $229.9 million. 

    An additional $7.1 million was raised through the sale of 71,590 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC).

    Alongside its Bitcoin purchases, Strategy also announced updates for its preferred stock shareholders.

    The company increased the regular annual dividend rate on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) from 11.25% to 11.50%, effective for monthly periods beginning March 1, 2026.

