Bitget Unveils Whitepaper Introducing New Concept of Universal Exchanges (UEX)

Bitget has released a new research whitepaper titled Bitget Universal Exchange (UEX): Blueprint for Financial Technologies in Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Emerging Markets.

Advertisement

The research outlines new vision for how exchanges are evolving beyond crypto-only platforms into fully integrated, multi-asset financial systems.

Written by Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research, and co-authored by Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, the paper introduces the concept of the Universal Exchange as a response to long-standing trade-offs between usability, asset access, and security.

Instead of separating centralized finance, decentralized finance (DeFi), and traditional markets, the UEX model brings them together under a single account structure, supported by AI-driven execution and a unified risk and security layer.

Advertisement

Web3, AI, new on-chain asset classes, and tokenized stocks

The whitepaper comes at a time when many exchanges are rapidly adding Web3 wallets, AI features, and new asset classes, often as loosely connected tools. Bitget’s research argues that the next phase of competition will be defined less by the number of features offered and more by how deeply those features are integrated at the architectural level.

The UEX framework reflects this shift, with live support for on-chain assets, tokenized exposure to stocks, AI-assisted trading through GetAgent, and a security model built around proof of reserves and a $700 million protection fund.

Advertisement

The paper also places Bitget’s approach within a broader industry context, comparing how major platforms are progressing across seven dimensions of UEX readiness, including unified accounts, AI execution, and on-chain risk controls.

While many exchanges have taken steps toward convergence, the research emphasizes that achieving full universality requires foundational design decisions that are difficult to add later.

“Every exchange talks about innovation, but real progress comes when systems start making sense to and for users,” said Gracy Chen. “The UEX is about making markets work together. One account, one experience, and a level of transparency and protection that users can actually trust.”

According to Ryan Lee, the goal of the report is to shift the discussion away from surface-level upgrades. He notes that simply adding another wallet or AI tool is no longer sufficient, arguing that the real differentiator is whether these systems are designed to work together seamlessly across crypto and traditional markets.

Beyond detailing Bitget’s own implementation, the whitepaper presents UEX as a broader industry blueprint that can be adapted by exchanges, fintech companies, and traditional institutions.

With tokenized assets projected to grow into the trillions of dollars by the end of the decade, the research positions universal exchanges as a natural foundation for the next stage of financial market evolution.

The full paper is now available online.