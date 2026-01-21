AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitget Unveils Whitepaper Introducing New Concept of Universal Exchanges (UEX)

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 10:00
    The UEX model reflects a shift toward deeper integration of Web3 wallets, AI capabilities, and new on-chain asset classes.
    Advertisement
    Bitget Unveils Whitepaper Introducing New Concept of Universal Exchanges (UEX)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitget has released a new research whitepaper titled Bitget Universal Exchange (UEX): Blueprint for Financial Technologies in Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Emerging Markets

    Advertisement

    The research outlines new vision for how exchanges are evolving beyond crypto-only platforms into fully integrated, multi-asset financial systems.

    Written by Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research, and co-authored by Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, the paper introduces the concept of the Universal Exchange as a response to long-standing trade-offs between usability, asset access, and security. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction
    U.Today Crypto Review: Can Bitcoin (BTC) Survive $90,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Support Lost; XRP's Last Line of Defense

    Instead of separating centralized finance, decentralized finance (DeFi), and traditional markets, the UEX model brings them together under a single account structure, supported by AI-driven execution and a unified risk and security layer.

    Advertisement

    Web3, AI, new on-chain asset classes, and tokenized stocks

    The whitepaper comes at a time when many exchanges are rapidly adding Web3 wallets, AI features, and new asset classes, often as loosely connected tools. Bitget’s research argues that the next phase of competition will be defined less by the number of features offered and more by how deeply those features are integrated at the architectural level. 

    The UEX framework reflects this shift, with live support for on-chain assets, tokenized exposure to stocks, AI-assisted trading through GetAgent, and a security model built around proof of reserves and a $700 million protection fund.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/31/2025 - 10:42
    Crypto Usage in 2025: Major Shift Identified by Bitget Wallet
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    The paper also places Bitget’s approach within a broader industry context, comparing how major platforms are progressing across seven dimensions of UEX readiness, including unified accounts, AI execution, and on-chain risk controls. 

    While many exchanges have taken steps toward convergence, the research emphasizes that achieving full universality requires foundational design decisions that are difficult to add later. 

    “Every exchange talks about innovation, but real progress comes when systems start making sense to and for users,” said Gracy Chen. “The UEX is about making markets work together. One account, one experience, and a level of transparency and protection that users can actually trust.”

    According to Ryan Lee, the goal of the report is to shift the discussion away from surface-level upgrades. He notes that simply adding another wallet or AI tool is no longer sufficient, arguing that the real differentiator is whether these systems are designed to work together seamlessly across crypto and traditional markets.

    Beyond detailing Bitget’s own implementation, the whitepaper presents UEX as a broader industry blueprint that can be adapted by exchanges, fintech companies, and traditional institutions. 

    With tokenized assets projected to grow into the trillions of dollars by the end of the decade, the research positions universal exchanges as a natural foundation for the next stage of financial market evolution.

    The full paper is now available online.

    #Bitget #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:06
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 8:23
    $766,000,000 Lost in XRP, Bitcoin and Solana ETFs: Biggest Outflow This Year
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 6:56
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:54
    Top Trader Who Predicted XRP's 700% Rally Breaks Silence With Bitcoin Price Update
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Breaking
    Jan 21, 2026 - 9:06
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all