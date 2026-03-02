Bitget Expands Blockchain4Her Initiative With Global Campaign for International Women’s Day

Bitget announced a series of initiatives tied to International Women’s Day under its Blockchain4Her program, an ongoing effort aimed at increasing women’s participation across the blockchain sector.

Advertisement

The campaign centers on the theme of inclusion within Web3 and poses the question of how mass adoption can be achieved without broader gender representation. Bitget frames participation diversity as a factor influencing long-term industry development, including liquidity, product design, and market expansion.

To mark the occasion, Bitget is launching a global social media initiative focused on identifying and addressing unconscious bias within Web3 communities. The campaign includes a video segment highlighting women’s increasing involvement in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

In collaboration with Bitget Wallet, the exchange will also release a limited-edition International Women’s Day card. The design incorporates messaging centered on anti-bias themes and inclusion. According to the company, the card will offer select user benefits and is positioned as a symbolic participation tool rather than a standalone product initiative.

Advertisement

Bitget Wallet cards are supported by major global payment networks and are available in more than 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that representation gaps remain significant, particularly in technology and finance-related fields.

"We already know there's a multitude of issues to tackle around the representation of women, especially in STEM fields. Even in crypto, the disparity is big," said Gracy Chen. "It's truly the role of bigger players to recognize the capabilities and influence women have, especially in the financial sector. As small as a step can be, each counts.” Advertisement

Regional events and offline programming

Beyond online engagement, Bitget plans to host in-person events across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the CIS region, and Latin America. These gatherings build on the “Lady Forward” concept introduced in 2025 and are intended to provide networking and discussion spaces focused on leadership, finance, and technology.

Planned activities include creative workshops such as flower arrangement, perfume making, pottery, and nail art, alongside structured networking sessions and panel discussions featuring women from both traditional technology sectors and blockchain-based industries. In Southeast Asia, the program includes a mini-conference, panel discussions, and a community Iftar dinner, reflecting regional cultural contexts.

Blockchain4Her is presented as an ongoing initiative rather than a single-day campaign. Bitget states that its objective is to encourage broader participation across technical, financial, and community roles within crypto markets.

As digital asset platforms continue to compete for global adoption, diversity initiatives are increasingly positioned as part of broader ecosystem development strategies. Bitget’s International Women’s Day programming reflects that trend, combining branding, community engagement, and product integration within its wider market positioning efforts.