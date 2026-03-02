AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitget Expands Blockchain4Her Initiative With Global Campaign for International Women’s Day

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 11:00
    Bitget marked International Women’s Day by expanding its Blockchain4Her initiative, combining online campaigns, limited-edition products, and regional events focused on gender inclusion in crypto.
    Advertisement
    Bitget Expands Blockchain4Her Initiative With Global Campaign for International Women’s Day
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    Bitget announced a series of initiatives tied to International Women’s Day under its Blockchain4Her program, an ongoing effort aimed at increasing women’s participation across the blockchain sector.

    Advertisement

    The campaign centers on the theme of inclusion within Web3 and poses the question of how mass adoption can be achieved without broader gender representation. Bitget frames participation diversity as a factor influencing long-term industry development, including liquidity, product design, and market expansion.

    To mark the occasion, Bitget is launching a global social media initiative focused on identifying and addressing unconscious bias within Web3 communities. The campaign includes a video segment highlighting women’s increasing involvement in sectors traditionally dominated by men. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum’s Massive Slump Continues With Sixth Straight Red Month Crypto Market Review: Strong Bullish XRP Case, $67,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Secures Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Catches $2,000 by the Tail

    In collaboration with Bitget Wallet, the exchange will also release a limited-edition International Women’s Day card. The design incorporates messaging centered on anti-bias themes and inclusion. According to the company, the card will offer select user benefits and is positioned as a symbolic participation tool rather than a standalone product initiative.

    Advertisement

    Bitget Wallet cards are supported by major global payment networks and are available in more than 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

    Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that representation gaps remain significant, particularly in technology and finance-related fields.

    "We already know there's a multitude of issues to tackle around the representation of women, especially in STEM fields. Even in crypto, the disparity is big," said Gracy Chen. "It's truly the role of bigger players to recognize the capabilities and influence women have, especially in the financial sector. As small as a step can be, each counts.”

    Advertisement

    Regional events and offline programming

    Beyond online engagement, Bitget plans to host in-person events across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the CIS region, and Latin America. These gatherings build on the “Lady Forward” concept introduced in 2025 and are intended to provide networking and discussion spaces focused on leadership, finance, and technology.

    Planned activities include creative workshops such as flower arrangement, perfume making, pottery, and nail art, alongside structured networking sessions and panel discussions featuring women from both traditional technology sectors and blockchain-based industries. In Southeast Asia, the program includes a mini-conference, panel discussions, and a community Iftar dinner, reflecting regional cultural contexts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/13/2026 - 11:00
    Bitget Introduces Digital Leadership Avatar Gracy AI
    ByDan Burgin

    Blockchain4Her is presented as an ongoing initiative rather than a single-day campaign. Bitget states that its objective is to encourage broader participation across technical, financial, and community roles within crypto markets.

    As digital asset platforms continue to compete for global adoption, diversity initiatives are increasingly positioned as part of broader ecosystem development strategies. Bitget’s International Women’s Day programming reflects that trend, combining branding, community engagement, and product integration within its wider market positioning efforts.

    #Bitget
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:42
    XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reset Point: Three Oversold Indicators, 20% Potential
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:42
    XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reset Point: Three Oversold Indicators, 20% Potential
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 8:13
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all