Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Disappears From X Again After 'Bug Fix' Update

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama seems to be on a brief hiatus as his X activity has paused since Feb. 21.

The last time Kusama interacted on his X was on Feb. 21, when he engaged with Shiba Inu team member Lucie's tweet.

Kusama had updated his X bio with his location changed to "UI bug fixes." Oftentimes, Kusama communicated subtle hints about his activity on X through his bio change. If this is the case, this might suggest an ongoing update or improvement, although the specific details are unknown.

At the close of January, Kusama revealed an independent AI project, revealing he was working on alpha testing and polishing. It is not certain if this is the context to which Kusama's X " UI bug fixes" relate.

In the coming days, the Shiba Inu community watches out for a return to activity on X by the Shiba Inu lead ambassador and potential updates on what follows.

Shiba Inu price

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.66% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005757 and up 4.59% in the last seven days. The recent drop follows a broader decline on the crypto market, with liquidations seen in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinGlass data, in the past 24 hours, over $233 million worth of crypto futures bets have been liquidated, with longs accounting for most of the figure.

Shiba Inu saw two straight days of increases, with a sharp increase to $0.00000608 on March 10, where the price met resistance. The Shiba Inu price opened Wednesday lower at $0.00000567 before slightly rebounding.

Crypto sentiment is slowly improving as the Fear and Greed index is at 24/100, moving into "fear" territory after more than a month stuck in the "extreme fear" zone.

The consumer price index report for February is set to be released Wednesday morning, and investors will look out for clues in it as to the health of the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at next week’s meeting, and today’s data might help shape expectations for subsequent decisions.