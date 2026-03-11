AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'New Cardano' Midnight Achieves Listing on World's Largest Crypto Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 14:35
    Midnight (NIGHT) token, dubbed "new Cardano," kicks off Binance listing with 13% price rise and 1% supply airdrop.
    Advertisement
    'New Cardano' Midnight Achieves Listing on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Midnight token NIGHT, which is the native cryptocurrency of a partner chain in the Cardano ecosystem, received its official listing today on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. For those unfamiliar, the Midnight project is positioned as a new-gen blockchain, according to creator of Cardano Charles Hoskinson, and is primarily focused on data confidentiality and privacy.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    One of the key features to consider is that Midnight, as a network, uses zero-knowledge-proof technology. Unlike fully anonymous coins such as Monero (XMR), it allows users to selectively disclose data for regulators or audits while generally maintaining overall privacy.

    240,000,000 NIGHT airdrop and 13% price rise for "new Cardano"

    NIGHT reacted to the news in the classic fashion of Binance listings. The token’s price surged by more than 10% at the moment the news broke, with the spike even reaching 13.5% in a single candle within just five minutes. However, this impulse was quickly sold off, and at the time of writing, the Midnight token is trading slightly above $0.052 per token.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Named on Forbes Rich List, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Chance to Break $3.5 Billion Price Threshold, Bitcoin Miner MARA Starts Selling BTC: Morning Crypto Report Ripple to Bag Crucial Australian License
    Article image
    NIGHT/USDT Price Chart on March 11, Source: TradingView

    Among the key listing details, trading is scheduled to begin instantly on March 11. Initially, NIGHT will trade in pairs with USDT, USDC, BNB and the Turkish lira (TRY). The token will receive a "seed tag" by Binance as the exchange indicates the high volatility and risks associated with a newly listed asset.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 15:07
    Cardano (ADA) Hits Major Tokenization Milestone With Programmable Tokens for RWA
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Interestingly, beyond the listing itself, Binance decided to incentivize Midnight through its Binance Hodler Airdrops platform. Users who subscribed to certain products on the exchange during February 2006 will have the opportunity to receive 240 million NIGHT tokens. In other words, 1% of the total token supply will be distributed among active Binance users.

    #Cardano #Cardano Midnight #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 14:10
    Binance Files Defamation Lawsuit Against WSJ
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Disappears From X Again After 'Bug Fix' Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 14:35
    'New Cardano' Midnight Achieves Listing on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 14:10
    Binance Files Defamation Lawsuit Against WSJ
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Disappears From X Again After 'Bug Fix' Update
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all