AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 5:14
    Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has explained why the four-year Bitcoin cycle theory is essentially dead
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes argues that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is essentially dead. His explanation is based on different macroeconomic drivers that were behind Bitcoin's price action in the past. 

    As reported by U.Today, Hayes previously predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could hit $1 million by 2028. 

    Context-dependent cycles 

    There have been a total of three Bitcoin cycles, during which the cryptocurrency hit new record highs. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom
    Bitcoin Cannot Be Dependent on One Man, Luke Dashjr Says
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest

    However, he argued that the cycle theory will fail this time, and those who continue to apply it do not understand why the cryptocurrency surged in the first place. 

    Advertisement

    During the "genesis cycle," which took place from 2009 to 2013, Bitcoin's massive bull runs were fueled by aggressive quantitative easing in the U.S., which was implemented in response to the global financial crisis (GFC). 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/10/2025 - 12:28
    Ethereum to $10,000: BitMex Founder Hayes Reveals Epic Chart
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The "ICO cycle" was then fueled by yuan credit expansion. According to Hayes, the market peaked around 2017 when Chinese credit growth slowed down. 

    The 2021 bull run happened due to the massive trillions of dollars worth of stimulus. The massive run ended as soon as the U.S. moved to tighten monetary conditions in 2022. 

    Meanwhile, the current US administration is aiming for abundant liquidity, while China's rather restrained credit growth is not likely to be a headwind. Hence, Bitcoin will essentially keep following the money supply instead of the calendar. 

    Is it all about ETFs?

    As reported by U.Today, CEO Ki Young Ju also previously opined that the four-year cycle theory is essentially dead due to holders outnumbering traders. 

    There is a popular belief that the cycles have been upended by the introduction of extremely successful Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

    #Bitcoin News #Arthur Hayes
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 20:44
    Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies at Once With Crucial Update on 8 Memecoins
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 5:14
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 20:44
    Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies at Once With Crucial Update on 8 Memecoins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all