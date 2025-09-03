Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Moon? BTC Price on Track for Bullish Daily Close

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 16:07
    Bitcoin price is back in spotlight with ultra-rare rebound move
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price climbed by 1.85% to the $111,000 price range after it earlier hit a low of $110,201.55 in the market. The uptick in price suggests that the flagship cryptocurrency might be set for a sustained bullish rally.

    Bitcoin technical indicators suggest room for growth

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that Bitcoin's price had earlier hit an intraday peak of $111,900.59 as it looked to reclaim the $112,000 price. However, the BTC price faced rejection as trading volume could not support the push for higher levels.

    As of this writing, volume has declined by a significant 7.15% to $65.78 billion. The asset is changing hands at $111,545.67, representing a 0.21% increase in the last 24 hours. The ecosystem remains bullish as key technical levels are holding firm despite the mixed signals in price and volume.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    Notably, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) fluctuating around 62 on the hourly chart signals a more bullish undertone. This implies that the coin is not oversold and has room for price growth in the current rebound move.

    Long-term investors will likely continue to accumulate the asset at this price as they anticipate further climbs. If Bitcoin can climb and breach the resistance at $113,850, it could trigger a breakout; else, it risks plunging to a low of $107,000.

    Analysts and advocates remain bullish on Bitcoin's future

    Despite the price volatility of Bitcoin, Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and chairman of Strategy, remains bullish on the coin. In a recent comment after BTC reclaimed $111,000, Saylor advocated for a Bitcoin-based future. He enjoined investors to always "think digital."

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin bears are confident that, regardless of price fluctuations, the coin will never dip below $52,000 again. This confidence is based on Bitcoin’s 200-week moving average, which has now crossed above $52,000.

    This price level is regarded as the ultimate bottom for the asset, and it is unlikely to breach it no matter how volatile the market gets.

    #Bitcoin
