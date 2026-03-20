Bitcoin Records 500% Imbalance Between Institutional Demand and Mined BTC Availability

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The Bitcoin market right now is demonstrating a phenomenal gap between demand and supply, with the key narrative being a battle for scarcity. According to data from Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards, institutions are buying Bitcoin five-to-six times faster than miners are able to mine it.

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Why corporate Bitcoin buying just surpassed new supply by 500%

As of mid-March 2026, demand from corporations and ETFs has reached peak levels that the market has not seen since October 2025. In just the past month, institutional investors have absorbed more than 81,000 BTC, which is approximately six times higher than the new inflow of supply from mining over the same period.

At the moment, public companies and ETFs control more than 10% of all Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Institutional Buying, Source: Charles Edwards

Large players such as MicroStrategy continue to aggressively increase their positions, viewing BTC as the main alternative to fiat currencies in conditions of uncertainty. After the 2024 halving, daily mining output was reduced to 450 Bitcoin, which created a fundamental imbalance. At the current level of demand of about 2,700 BTC per day, the market is facing an acute shortage of liquid coins on exchanges.

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As of March 20, 2026, Bitcoin is trading in the range of $70,000-$74,000. Despite geopolitical instability and pressure from short-term holders, institutional demand through ETFs is creating an even more powerful price floor.