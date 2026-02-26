Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has seen a major uptick in the past 24 hours following a rebound in the price of Bitcoin. While still in extreme fear mode, this jump from a low of five in the past week proves that broader market sentiment is changing.

Advertisement

Crypto market exiting extreme fear

Per data from CoinMarketCap , the crypto Fear & Greed Index current has a reading of 16. This is an improvement from the 11 it recorded in the past 24 hours.

💡 CoinMarketCap | Fear & Greed Index 💡



🔹 Sentiment is at 16 – Extreme Fear.



A jump from 11 to 16 in only 24 hours!

Is the market shifting? 👀 pic.twitter.com/pPiLqExJEa — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) February 26, 2026

By implication, this shift marks the first major turnaround in sentiment this February as the index recorded its worst reading in almost five years. This is not coincidental, as it comes as the price of Bitcoin saw a sharp rebound from a weekly low of $60,074.

As of writing time, the coin was changing hands for $67,729, mildly retracing its trend from an intraday high of $69,953.53. Riding on the BTC breakout, altcoins also upturned their negative rallies overnight.

While the Ethereum price reclaimed $2,050 on a 2.8% surge, Binance Coin jumped 4% to $625. The Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin price has also recorded significant boosts in line with the broader market outlook.

With the current trend, the market might be exiting its extreme fear zone, opening the pathway for more positive price action.

Jane Street catalyst

At the heart of this broader market rebound is the sentiment around quant trading firm Jane Street. Serving as an Authorized Participant for many crypto funds, the firm is facing a backlash for alleged manipulation of the Bitcoin price.

While the only thing to substantiate these claims directly is a lawsuit from the now-defunct Terraform Labs, the industry believes future suppressions might be over.