    Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 15:27
    Crypto market is gradually leaving extreme fear following BTC and altcoin rebound.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has seen a major uptick in the past 24 hours following a rebound in the price of Bitcoin. While still in extreme fear mode, this jump from a low of five in the past week proves that broader market sentiment is changing.

    Crypto market exiting extreme fear

    Per data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto Fear & Greed Index current has a reading of 16. This is an improvement from the 11 it recorded in the past 24 hours. 

    By implication, this shift marks the first major turnaround in sentiment this February as the index recorded its worst reading in almost five years. This is not coincidental, as it comes as the price of Bitcoin saw a sharp rebound from a weekly low of $60,074.

    As of writing time, the coin was changing hands for $67,729, mildly retracing its trend from an intraday high of $69,953.53. Riding on the BTC breakout, altcoins also upturned their negative rallies overnight.

    While the Ethereum price reclaimed $2,050 on a 2.8% surge, Binance Coin jumped 4% to $625. The Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin price has also recorded significant boosts in line with the broader market outlook.

    With the current trend, the market might be exiting its extreme fear zone, opening the pathway for more positive price action.

    At the heart of this broader market rebound is the sentiment around quant trading firm Jane Street. Serving as an Authorized Participant for many crypto funds, the firm is facing a backlash for alleged manipulation of the Bitcoin price.

    While the only thing to substantiate these claims directly is a lawsuit from the now-defunct Terraform Labs, the industry believes future suppressions might be over.

    In addition, the market recovery comes from the highest daily inflow spot Bitcoin ETF products have recorded thus far this month. With BlackRock and Grayscale leading the half-billion inflow, the broader tide favors recovery if the current outlook is sustained.

    #Bitcoin
