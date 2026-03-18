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    Cardano (ADA) Loses 12.9% So Far in 2026, Are Reversal Signals Appearing?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 15:45
    Eyes on Cardano as analysts point out signals of a major move brewing under the surface.
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    Cardano (ADA) Loses 12.9% So Far in 2026, Are Reversal Signals Appearing?
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    Crypto ranking platform CoinGecko shares data on the year-to-date performance of major cryptocurrencies, in particular, the Top 10 digital assets, including Cardano.

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    According to the data, Cardano is down 12.9% in year-to-date performance. This follows the trend of most major cryptocurrencies, as the sell-off over the last five months has taken a handful to multimonth lows.

    Save for Tron (TRX), WBT and Hyperliquid, which were up 6.3%, 3% and 64% on a year-to-date basis, the rest of the Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were in losses across this time frame.

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    Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, BNB, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) were down 15.4%, 21.8%, 17.4%, 21.9%, 24.4% and 14.9%.

    Reversal signals appearing?

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 1.09% in the last 24 hours and 13% up weekly. The rise follows a broader market recovery as investors returned to riskier assets.

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    Cardano marked seven out of eight days in green from a March 9 low of $0.248, with the price surpassing the daily MA 50 at $0.279, which had capped ADA's price since January. According to analysts, this might be a sign of a bigger recovery.

    In a recent tweet, Alicharts indicated that Cardano might be setting up for a bullish breakout, with 45 days of sideways trading nearing its end. Ali highlights Cardano's key resistance to be $0.304, which is the upper boundary of its trading channel. A break above $0.304 might cause Cardano to target liquidity gaps at $0.338 and $0.37.

    In recent Cardano news, the Cardano Foundation, supported by  IOGroup, is requesting community approval to become the new managing entity of Project Catalyst.

    Cardano's vision 2030 remains a key reference point in discussions, a community-developed framework describing where the ecosystem aims to be by the end of the decade. Earlier this year, the Vision 2030 framework was submitted as an info action and received over 67% support from participating DReps. The Midnight mainnet launch is targeted for March.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
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