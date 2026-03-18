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    XRP Hits $1.50 Thanks to 'Protected' 3 Million Threshold on XRP Ledger

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 15:35
    XRP is finally growing some meat around its market positioning, thanks to the mostly positive outlook on the XRP Ledger.
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    XRP Hits $1.50 Thanks to 'Protected' 3 Million Threshold on XRP Ledger
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    XRP has finally crossed the $1.50 price level that has been holding out much longer than it should have. The three million threshold on XRP Ledger suggests the presence of large players or institutional investors, but things are unlikely to turn euphoric here.

    Strong network activity and XRP's capacity to sustain support close to current levels are encouraging investors to keep a close eye on the asset, even though the overall market structure is still cautious.

    Bears still dominate

    Over the last few months, a consistent downward trend has dominated price action. Major moving averages, such as the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages, have not been reclaimed by XRP, and it has continuously formed lower highs. These indicators limit the strength of short-term recovery attempts because they stay above the current price and continue to function as dynamic resistance zones.

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    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the other hand, current market activity suggests that XRP might be trying to establish a base. The asset found support in the $1.30-$1.40 range after falling precipitously earlier in the year, and it has since developed a short-term rising structure. This slow increase implies that buyers are intervening to protect the market and stop additional downward acceleration.

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    The activity on the XRP Ledger itself is one of the most noteworthy developments supporting this stabilization. According to data, more than 3.133 million transactions were completed on the network in a 24-hour period. Due to its proximity to some of the highest transaction counts ever documented on the network, this level of activity is noteworthy.

    Intitutional activity carries XRP 

    Whether through payments, transfers or institutional settlement activity, a high transaction volume frequently indicates increased network usage. XRP has long positioned itself as a payment-focused digital asset, and periods of increased interest from major players and cross-border payment flows usually coincide with spikes in transaction counts.

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    The ecosystem itself may continue to be active and functional in spite of market volatility if network activity continues to be high while the price is trying to stabilize. Strong usage metrics occasionally precede price recoveries as network demand increases.

    Whether XRP can sustain its present support zone and keep gaining momentum is currently the main concern for investors. The asset may signal the start of a more extensive recovery phase if it is able to recover adjacent resistance levels and break above its moving averages. Until then, XRP seems to be maintaining a significant level.

    Strong network activity and a stable price structure indicate that traders, and possibly institutional participants keeping an eye on payment network demand, are still keeping a close eye on the asset.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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