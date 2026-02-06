Bitcoin Quantum Threat Is More Than Fully Priced In, Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the bearish outlook of the leading cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin (BTC), some stakeholders remain concerned about quantum threats. One of them, Capriole founder Charles Edwards, insists that quantum computing threats are real and long-term issues that need urgent attention and action.

Quantum computing risk not Bitcoin price driver

According to Edwards, there is a strong need in 2026 to tackle the potential challenges that quantum computers could pose to Bitcoin. He maintains that the Bitcoin community has to do something to secure the asset and other blockchains, not in the future but now.

Meanwhile, Edwards says quantum computer threats do not justify the current bearish price of Bitcoin.

"It does not justify prices of $60K today, it's more than fully priced in," Edwards wrote.

Notably, some segments of the crypto community argue that Bitcoin’s price should be high right now because of looming quantum risk. They believe that upgrades would make Bitcoin stronger and safe, thereby increasing its value.

The Quantum threat is big and must be addressed with urgency this year. That said, it does not justify prices of $60K _today_, it's more than fully priced in. — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) February 6, 2026

Additionally, with "race to safety" narratives circulating, Bitcoin should begin to climb in value. However, Edwards says this logic is not sound as quantum risk is not a valid reason because the market has already accounted for the quantum narrative.

It appears that a Bitcoin accumulator, Strategy’s Michael Saylor , is already making moves to address quantum computer threats. As per reports, Strategy is planning to launch a Bitcoin security program that would tap into communities for solutions to the threat.

However, unlike Edwards, Saylor believes the threat is still more than 10 years away, and most industry players are still relying on traditional cryptography. He thinks that a shift to protect against quantum threats would be arrived at via consensus.

Another renowned voice in the industry, Craig Wright — the self-styled Satoshi Nakamoto from Australia — has dismissed threats from quantum computers . Wright refers to the narratives as "bedtime stories." He insists that the fears are just noise, as no quantum computer can break a hash.

Experts downplay panic from quantum threat

Interestingly, Craig Wright is not alone in this line of reasoning. A Google veteran, Graham Cooke , has stated that the math behind wallets remain stronger than the "fabric of space time."

He argues that even if there are advances in quantum computing, the mathematics protecting digital assets remain foolproof against any threats.