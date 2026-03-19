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    X's Nikita Bier Roasts Top Bitcoin Account Network

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 7:43
    After growing his account to over 260,000 followers, "The ₿itcoin Therapist" posted a lengthy complaint stating his monetization was unjustly paused for "spam.".
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    X's Nikita Bier Roasts Top Bitcoin Account Network
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    A prominent Bitcoin influencer’s tearful public plea over losing his X monetization was brutally shut down by tech founder Nikita Bier, who exposed the creator's use of a secondary account network.

    One of X's most followed crypto influencers has been hit by the social media platform's strict monetization rules. 

    On Thursday, the crypto creator "The ₿itcoin Therapist," who boasts over 260,000 followers, published a lengthy and rather desperate post revealing that his X monetization had been permanently paused. The account has been axed due to inauthentic behavior (manipulation and spam). 

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    The meltdown and the sacrifices

    The ₿itcoin Therapist detailed the extreme lengths he went to in order to grow his account from zero to 260,000 followers over five years in a six-paragraph post.

    He claimed that he would spend 6 to 12 hours a day on the app while working a full-time job. The creator admitted to prioritizing X over major life events. 

    The "therapist" noted that he stayed active online during holidays, vacations, and even during the trip where he proposed to his girlfriend of seven years.

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    According to the creator, he had just put in his notice to quit his full-time job and commit to X full-time. 

    He has denied spam allegations, claiming that they were merely a "false reasoning" that was gut-wrenching to accept.

    The Bier roast

    The emotional plea caught the attention of Nikita Bier, the tech founder known for his viral consumer apps and the head of product at the X social media platform. 

    Bier showed little sympathy for the creator's plight."Ah, bummer," Bier replied. "Maybe you could monetize one of the other 3 Bitcoin accounts you use to cross-promote this account."

    The ₿itcoin Therapist went on to defend his alt-account network. He admitted to operating the three other accounts but claimed there were "no secrets," stating that two had been inactive for months and the third was simply a repurposed newsletter account. He argued that the accounts were failed strategies with fewer than 3,500 combined followers and barely any engagement.

    The Bitcoin community has also mostly sided with Bier, urging the person behind the account with 260,000 followers to focus on creating high-quality content instead of posting slop. 

    #Bitcoin News #Twitter
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