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    Billion Dollar XRP Treasury Vehicle Evernorth Prepares for Nasdaq Listing

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 5:41
    Evernorth Holdings has officially filed its Form S-4 with the SEC, a major step toward listing the first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar XRP treasury vehicle on the Nasdaq.
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    Billion Dollar XRP Treasury Vehicle Evernorth Prepares for Nasdaq Listing
    Cover image via U.Today
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    On Wednesday, Evernorth Holdings officially filed its Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

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    This sets the stage for Evernorth to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol $XRPN. 

    Through a business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp II (Nasdaq: AACI), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Evernorth is poised to become the largest publicly traded XRP treasury company in the world. This, of course, will be a watershed moment for the XRP ecosystem. 

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    This will be the most significant public market debut for a crypto-native firm in recent years.

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    Not a passive ETF 

    In order to understand the magnitude of this listing, it is crucial to understand that Evernorth is not a passive ETF. 

    ETFs simply hold an asset and track its price, but Evernorth operates as an active, yield-generating corporate treasury vehicle. It is similar to MicroStrateg in terms of its approach to Bitcoin. However, it has an emphasis on an active, decentralized finance (DeFi) engine attached.

    Evernorth is a newly formed Nevada corporation designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP. 

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    Evernorth actively deploys its capital to grow the amount of XRP per share over time. The company’s operations are broken down into such pillars as institutional lending & DeFi, validator participation, and liquidity provisioning. 

    The net proceeds of the aforementioned will primarily fund open-market purchases of XRP to build the firm's foundational treasury, as well some corporate expenses.

    The company has strong ties to Ripple (even though it is still independent). It is spearheaded by CEO Asheesh Birla, a former senior executive at Ripple who helped to scale the company’s cross-border payments business. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News
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