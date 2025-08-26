Advertisement
    Bitcoin Price Approaching Short-Term Realized Price, Key Scenarios to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 15:28
    Short-term holders' realized price mark may trigger major Bitcoin rebound soon
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Forty days after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $124,457.12, the Bitcoin (BTC) price has suffered a 7.07% decline in the last month. The asset’s continued volatility has sparked concerns among investors. However, Maartunn, a crypto analyst, believes the coin is testing a critical support.

    Bitcoin short-term holders’ realized price

    In a post on X, Maartunn noted that Bitcoin is approaching the short-term holders' (STH) realized price of $107,000. According to him, if BTC touches this price level, the asset is likely to rebound and break out in a bullish rally.

    For clarity, short-term holders are investors who bought the coin within the past 155 days. So, the average price at which these investors bought the asset, referred to as the realized price, is $107,000. 

    With Bitcoin currently trading above the realized price, these investors are less likely to sell and could support the coin’s price resilience.

    However, if it dips below this level, some holders might panic and sell. Maartunn believes that the realized price has provided reliable support for Bitcoin in this bull run. He cautions, though, that the ability of Bitcoin to break out of this price range will determine its recovery.

    Notably, if the asset falls and stays below $107,000 for long, it could signal weakening momentum.

    Market sentiment divided as Bitcoin faces uncertainty

    As of press time, the Bitcoin price was changing hands for $110,313.52, representing a 1.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin dipped from an intraday peak of $112,946.38 to a low of $108,762.04, still above the realized profit level.

    Meanwhile, trading volume has also suffered a decline by 10.27% to $77.57 billion within the same time frame. This suggests that investors are cautious and not convinced to continue accumulating just yet.

    In light of market uncertainty, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff had advised investors to sell their asset and wait for the coin to plunge to $75,000 before rebuying it. Whether BTC will dip that low remains unknown.

