    Shiba Inu Prints Mark of the Beast in 666% Futures Flow Spike

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 10:06
    Bitcoin spiked very unexpectedly, but unfortunately it did not bring any fresh funds to alternative cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is garnering attention on derivatives markets once more following an unusual surge in futures activity that caused flows to rise sharply. Recent data shows that SHIB experienced an extreme short-term increase in futures flow of about 666%, which indicates a sudden wave of speculative positioning around the asset. 

    The magnitude of the spike indicates that traders are quickly taking positions as volatility starts to increase, even though the number itself is more symbolic than significant.

    Shiba Inu stays bearish

    SHIB is currently trading at about $0.0000056, indicating a slight intraday recovery following a protracted downtrend that has dominated the market for several months. The larger chart still shows a bearish structure in spite of this slight rebound. The price is still trading below the major moving averages, such as the 50- and 200-day lines, which are still pointing lower and support the general downward trend.

    Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Best Chance to Break Above $76,380, XRP's Next Week Is Critical, When Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Over the past few weeks, SHIB has technically been forming a series of descending triangular consolidations. The overall bearish momentum has been sustained as each of these patterns has finally resolved to the downside. The most recent formation seems to be unfolding similarly, with the price remaining close to the structure's lower boundary following yet another attempt at a breakdown.

    It appears that traders are expecting a volatility event given the abrupt increase in futures flows. When participants anticipate a significant directional move, either as a breakout attempt or another wave of capitulation, large inflows into derivatives markets frequently take place. However, persistent price growth is not always a result of high derivatives activity.  

    Will Bitcoin affect Shiba Inu?

    A significant disparity in market strength can be seen when comparing SHIB's performance to that of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been rising toward the $70,000 region, displaying a much stronger structure after rising from the $63,000 area, while SHIB is still declining. While SHIB is still stuck in a declining trend, with lower highs continuously forming, Bitcoin's consolidation currently resembles a bullish compression pattern.

