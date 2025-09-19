Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin being profiled as Ray Dalio spotlights US store of value candidates
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has sparked a conversation around Bitcoin and non-fiat assets. Dalio shared his views recently at the FutureChina Global Forum 2025. Speaking on the state of the U.S. economy, Dalio noted that gold and no-fiat currencies like Bitcoin could become more critical to financial stability.

    Advertisement

    Ray Dalio indirectly spotlights Bitcoin as safe-haven asset

    Notably, the Bridgewater founder observed that across the globe, different governments are engaging in heavy borrowing. This trend increases the risk that fiat currencies face in terms of value. He believes these currencies will weaken over time and their values will drop.

    This is a general progression when government-issued currencies like the U.S. dollar, euro, pound sterling or yen are printed to manage growing debt profiles. With countries dealing with too much debt and printing money, inflation is inevitable.

    However, he implied that assets like gold and Bitcoin that are outside government control will naturally gain more relevance as a store of value. Their purchasing power will remain stable or even increase. Dalio foresees a future where many investors will turn to Bitcoin and other non-fiat currencies to protect their wealth.

    Dalio encouraged smart investors to consider devoting about 10% of their portfolio to gold. This could also apply to Bitcoin and other crypto assets of their choosing. Given Bitcoin’s growth trajectory, the asset appears as a credible alternative to fiat currencies.

    Despite its fluctuations and volatility, which scare many investors, Bitcoin has gained over 83% in the last year. The asset, which hit an all-time high (ATH) of $124,457.12 on Aug. 13, 2025, still flashes signs of upward movements.

    As of press time, Bitcoin is trading down by 1.68% at $115,651.64. The trading volume has also dropped by 36.36% to $41.54 billion. Nonetheless, investors continue to bet on the future outlook of the coin.

    Is institutional adoption fueling Bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative?

    Institutional investors like Strategy, Metaplanet, Marathon Digital Holdings and Bullish, among others, continue to accumulate Bitcoin as a store of value.

    Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, remains the most aggressive accumulator of the digital asset. As of the last count, the business intelligence firm now holds a total of 638,985 BTC. Saylor has continued to hold his "Bitcoin or nothing" stance in the face of growing criticism of his increased stockpiling.

    While Dalio and others believe in the value of digital assets and non-fiat currencies, Peter Schiff, a gold advocate and Bitcoin critic, disagrees. Schiff argues that Bitcoin lacks the features of a true asset that could store wealth or value.

    #Ray Dalio #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:55
    Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:40
    First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:55
    Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:40
    First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all