Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has sparked a conversation around Bitcoin and non-fiat assets. Dalio shared his views recently at the FutureChina Global Forum 2025. Speaking on the state of the U.S. economy, Dalio noted that gold and no-fiat currencies like Bitcoin could become more critical to financial stability.

Ray Dalio indirectly spotlights Bitcoin as safe-haven asset

Notably, the Bridgewater founder observed that across the globe, different governments are engaging in heavy borrowing. This trend increases the risk that fiat currencies face in terms of value. He believes these currencies will weaken over time and their values will drop.

This is a general progression when government-issued currencies like the U.S. dollar, euro, pound sterling or yen are printed to manage growing debt profiles. With countries dealing with too much debt and printing money, inflation is inevitable.

However, he implied that assets like gold and Bitcoin that are outside government control will naturally gain more relevance as a store of value. Their purchasing power will remain stable or even increase. Dalio foresees a future where many investors will turn to Bitcoin and other non-fiat currencies to protect their wealth.

Dalio encouraged smart investors to consider devoting about 10% of their portfolio to gold. This could also apply to Bitcoin and other crypto assets of their choosing. Given Bitcoin’s growth trajectory, the asset appears as a credible alternative to fiat currencies.

Despite its fluctuations and volatility, which scare many investors, Bitcoin has gained over 83% in the last year. The asset, which hit an all-time high (ATH) of $124,457.12 on Aug. 13, 2025, still flashes signs of upward movements.

As of press time, Bitcoin is trading down by 1.68% at $115,651.64. The trading volume has also dropped by 36.36% to $41.54 billion. Nonetheless, investors continue to bet on the future outlook of the coin.

Is institutional adoption fueling Bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative?

Institutional investors like Strategy, Metaplanet, Marathon Digital Holdings and Bullish, among others, continue to accumulate Bitcoin as a store of value.

Strategy, led by Michael Saylor , remains the most aggressive accumulator of the digital asset. As of the last count, the business intelligence firm now holds a total of 638,985 BTC. Saylor has continued to hold his "Bitcoin or nothing" stance in the face of growing criticism of his increased stockpiling.