'Bitcoin Is Dead' Searches Hit Record Highs as Price Remains Below $70,000

Bitcoin (BTC) is generating massive interest as the leading digital asset continues to change hands below the $70,000 price level. Amid this bearish outlook, Solid Intel, an independent on-chain platform, has observed a spike in searches on Google Trends.

Bitcoin search spike mirrors market capitulation signals

As per a chart shared by Solid Intel, the number of people searching "Bitcoin is dead" has pushed this query to close to its all-time high (ATH). Notably, the search has hit an ATH of 100 this February, coinciding with Bitcoin trading around $68,000.

This metric usually happens when the price crashes or during a big market dip, as it is currently. In essence, Solid Intel is affirming that the Bitcoin market is very bearish right now, hence the spike in "Bitcoin is dead" searches.

INTEL: Google searches for "Bitcoin is dead" are nearly at ATH pic.twitter.com/autPbKVr4c — Solid Intel 📡 (@solidintel_x) February 21, 2026

Historical precedence shows that this lingering fear, which is triggering the searches, often occurs near market bottoms. With Google Trends already hitting an all-time high in this search query, it could mean that Bitcoin might be inching closer to its price recovery .

The leading digital asset has, in the last 30 days, shed over 24% of its value amid broader market volatility. Ever since the last week of January 2026, when Bitcoin traded above $88,000, the coin has continued on a downward path.

As per a report from VanEck, Bitcoin’s recent brutal drawdown of about 29% signals that one of the worst selling pressures might soon blow over. According to the report, the plunge has flushed out market speculators and left sellers exhausted .

BTC whale accumulation signals diverging smart money behavior

The coin has fluctuated between a low of $66,452.48 and an intraday peak of $68,260.47. As of this writing, Bitcoin was changing hands at $68,175.67, which is a 0.48% increase in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s trading volume has surged by 23.88% to $41.93 billion within the same time frame.

Bitcoin's technical signals suggest "Extreme Fear" at 14 near its yearly low of five. As per past cycles, such broad-based fear has set the stage for sharper rallies once sentiments shift. At the moment, though, institutional interest has not picked up as these large holders remain cautious amid volatility.