AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs See Steady Outflows for Four Consecutive Days

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 18:39
    Bitcoin ETFs have continued to see little to no intake of fresh capital, as the broad crypto market slowdown has weakened the interest of investors.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs See Steady Outflows for Four Consecutive Days
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The rising selling pressure seen across the crypto market has also extended to the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem, as they have continued to see poor performances over the past days.

    Amid the broad market slowdown, the Bitcoin funds have not injected any fresh capital recently. As such, they recorded a fourth straight day of net outflows on January 22.

    Bitcoin ETFs log $32.11 million in latest outflow 

    According to data provided by SosoValue, the total daily ETF flows fell by $32.11 million during their last trading session, marking an extension of steady outflows seen over the past four days.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure

    This negative performance extends a short-term bearish trend seen across the market and other ETF products, although the broader ETF market still holds significant cumulative gains.

    Advertisement

    Despite the daily outflow, the cumulative total net inflow across U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs remains strong at $56.60 billion. This suggests that the four-day outflow streak may have been triggered by a short-term recession, implying that long-term investor interest has not disappeared.

    BTC ETFs retain impressive trading volume

    Despite the poor performances seen across the Bitcoin funds, the data further showed that the total value traded on Thursday alone reached $3.30 billion, suggesting active participation from investors even amid the cautious sentiments.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/23/2026 - 14:33
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Would-Be Bitcoin Millionaire Giving up on His Lost 8,000 BTC Wallet
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Alongside the consistent ETF withdrawals, Bitcoin has remained in the red zone, showing negative price movements over the past days, as investor confidence appears to be weakening.

    While Bitcoin has failed to retain the bullish momentum it started the year with, it has lost the crucial $90,000 level and is now hovering around $88,785 as of writing time. The leading cryptocurrency has slumped by 0.89% over the last day.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    BlackRock leads with highest daily ETF withdrawal 

    While BlackRock has remained a key player in the Bitcoin ETF market, the outflow seen on January 22 was driven majorly by its IBIT fund, which solely recorded about $22.35 million in net outflows on that day.

    Fidelity, on the other hand, supported BlackRock in the heavy withdrawals, as it saw $9.76 million exit its fund on the same day. Thus, most other spot Bitcoin ETFs, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Ark & 21Shares, saw flat flows for the day, neither adding nor losing capital.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock #Grayscale
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:35
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 18:39
    Bitcoin ETFs See Steady Outflows for Four Consecutive Days
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:35
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 18:39
    Bitcoin ETFs See Steady Outflows for Four Consecutive Days
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:35
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all