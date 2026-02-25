Bitcoin ETFs Are Back: $258 Million in 24 Hours Recorded Amid Institutional Market Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are conflicting signals coming from institutional flows and price action as Bitcoin moves through a period that raises a lot of questions. Although BTC is still trading in a structurally bearish environment and is below major moving averages on the chart, recent data on inflows into spot ETFs indicates that institutional demand has not vanished. Alternatively, it might be shifting positions while the market looks for a floor.

ETFs on the rise

On Feb. 24, there was a net inflow of $258 million into Bitcoin spot ETFs, according to SoSoValue. With a net inflow of $82 million, Fidelity's FBTC led the session and had one of the biggest single-day contributions from issuers. Grayscale ETH recorded $11 million in net inflows, while Ethereum spot ETFs reported $9 million in total. The data indicates that following weeks of uncertainty, institutional participation has clearly returned.

Bitcoin is currently trading below important trend indicators and has recently failed to hold above important resistance levels, indicating weak short-term momentum. An imbalance between market sentiment and underlying capital movement is highlighted by the steep decline that preceded this ETF inflow. In other words, institutions seem more inclined to accumulate during weakness than to pursue strength, even though traders reacted defensively.

Only issue

Divergence is important. ETF inflows have historically tended to stabilize volatility and lessen downside pressure over time, but they do not always result in immediate upside. However, if the general risk appetite is still low or if the macro environment becomes less favorable, Bitcoin is still susceptible to more fluctuations. The current structure does not point to a clean reversal but rather to consolidation or choppy price action.

Whether or not these inflows continue is the main concern going forward. Although a single day of high demand is encouraging, the larger downward trend cannot be refuted. Bitcoin may eventually establish a higher base and try a recovery phase if ETF activity keeps increasing and selling pressure lessens. The market may dismiss this as a transient liquidity event if inflows start to wane once more.