AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Are Back: $258 Million in 24 Hours Recorded Amid Institutional Market Comeback

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 8:59
    Bitcoin ETF sees a substantial comeback as more than $250 million in inflows have been secured.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Are Back: $258 Million in 24 Hours Recorded Amid Institutional Market Comeback
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    There are conflicting signals coming from institutional flows and price action as Bitcoin moves through a period that raises a lot of questions. Although BTC is still trading in a structurally bearish environment and is below major moving averages on the chart, recent data on inflows into spot ETFs indicates that institutional demand has not vanished. Alternatively, it might be shifting positions while the market looks for a floor.

    Advertisement

    ETFs on the rise

    On Feb. 24, there was a net inflow of $258 million into Bitcoin spot ETFs, according to SoSoValue. With a net inflow of $82 million, Fidelity's FBTC led the session and had one of the biggest single-day contributions from issuers. Grayscale ETH recorded $11 million in net inflows, while Ethereum spot ETFs reported $9 million in total. The data indicates that following weeks of uncertainty, institutional participation has clearly returned.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin is currently trading below important trend indicators and has recently failed to hold above important resistance levels, indicating weak short-term momentum. An imbalance between market sentiment and underlying capital movement is highlighted by the steep decline that preceded this ETF inflow. In other words, institutions seem more inclined to accumulate during weakness than to pursue strength, even though traders reacted defensively.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Is Completely Baseless, XRP's Stabilization Price Level Nears $1.20, Bitcoin Dives Below $62,720

    Only issue

    Divergence is important. ETF inflows have historically tended to stabilize volatility and lessen downside pressure over time, but they do not always result in immediate upside. However, if the general risk appetite is still low or if the macro environment becomes less favorable, Bitcoin is still susceptible to more fluctuations. The current structure does not point to a clean reversal but rather to consolidation or choppy price action.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/25/2026 - 05:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Whether or not these inflows continue is the main concern going forward. Although a single day of high demand is encouraging, the larger downward trend cannot be refuted. Bitcoin may eventually establish a higher base and try a recovery phase if ETF activity keeps increasing and selling pressure lessens. The market may dismiss this as a transient liquidity event if inflows start to wane once more.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 6:32
    Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 5:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    [TEAMZ Summit 2026] Title & Gold Sponsorships Sold Out. Only 1 Platinum Slot and 3 Silver Slots Remaining — Final Sponsor Recruitment Begins for Japan’s Largest Web3/AI Conference
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Bitcoin ETFs Are Back: $258 Million in 24 Hours Recorded Amid Institutional Market Comeback
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 6:32
    Todd Urges Discord to Accept BTC to Avoid ID Checks
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 5:36
    Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all