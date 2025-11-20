Bitcoin Dominance Stability Invalidates Altseason Hype

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been experiencing volatility for some time as it continues to trade below the $100,000 resistance level. This stagnated rally led some analysts to believe that the crypto market is entering altcoin season . A leading cryptocurrency analytics platform, Cryptorank, thinks otherwise.

Advertisement

Altseason delayed as Bitcoin maintains market control

In a post on X for the broader crypto community, Cryptorank noted that the recent volatility and market pullback do not validate an altcoin season. According to the insight shared, Bitcoin dominance has risen to approximately 55% despite fluctuations.

Cryptorank insists the market ups and downs are because of a broader market correction and in no way suggests weakening momentum for the flagship coin. It noted that investors are still betting on Bitcoin and not moving funds into altcoins just yet.

Bitcoin Dominance Holds Steady at ~55% Despite Market Volatility



Current market pullbacks don’t point to an upcoming altseason. Bitcoin’s dominance remains stable around 55% even amid volatility, signaling a broader market correction rather than a shift toward altcoins. pic.twitter.com/Pk2tFIr8e0 — CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) November 20, 2025

Notably, altcoin season usually begins when Bitcoin dominance drops. This happens because investors start moving their funds from BTC into smaller assets for better returns.

However, with Bitcoin dominance still holding steady at almost 55%, Cryptorank maintains that the price volatility is a general market correction, not that altcoins are about to witness a surge.

Some market participants have agreed with the analysis, noting that Bitcoin still leads in the crypto sector and is holding steady. Notably, Bitcoin has an enduring influence on the sector and continues to dictate the market pace for now.

Others are optimistic that altcoins will soon record significant gains despite Cryptorank’s analysis. As of press time, Bitcoin exchanges hands at $91,022.30, which represents a 0.54% decline in the last 24 hours.

The coin had previously jumped from a low of $88,526.83 to peak at $93,025.07 before slipping to the current level. Many consider the spike to $93,000 as BTC’s potential to push for higher levels despite the lingering fluctuations.

This is reflected in the trading volume, which has climbed by 24.71% to $87.6 billion within the same time frame. The increase in trading volume suggests that investors might be taking advantage of the current price to expand their portfolio as they anticipate a rebound.

Market outlook and Bitcoin performance

While investors hope for a swift rebound, renowned market analyst DonAlt remains cautious in his expectations. He believes that before any significant upward price movement can be seen with Bitcoin, the price has to stay above $95,000 .

The analyst believes that, given the lingering pressure on BTC, only a close above this threshold can protect the coin from slipping further down to new lows.