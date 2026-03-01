AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    +600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Injection Spotted Amid Price's Critical Turnaround

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 1/03/2026 - 12:46
    Shiba Inu saw a massive injection of capital during the weekend, but luckily it turned around pretty quickly.
    Advertisement
    +600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Injection Spotted Amid Price's Critical Turnaround
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu's current on-chain data indicates a significant influx of more than 600 billion tokens. Despite obvious pressure building beneath the surface, the market’s direction remains uncertain due to a conflicting setup created by the combination of weakening price structure and surging exchange inflows.

    Shiba Inu stays down

    Every major moving average is still below SHIB on the daily chart. Strengthening the overall bearish pattern that has prevailed since late 2025, the 50-day and 100-day lines are still well above price action.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Numerous downward trends have already broken down, and the most recent consolidation close to the lower trendline suggests hesitancy rather than a robust recovery. Although the price is in the vicinity of a local support zone, candles indicate that buyers are not following through, indicating that demand is still erratic.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Urges Banks to Act in Good Faith Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold

    The unexpected increase in exchange inflows is what makes this situation more noteworthy. More than 600 billion SHIB were moved into exchanges in a brief period of time, according to on-chain data. Large inflows like this have historically been linked to higher sell-side liquidity because tokens that move onto exchanges are frequently positioned for future distribution.

    Advertisement

    Will momentum increase?

    This increases the likelihood of increased volatility and quicker price reactions in the event that momentum turns negative, but it does not ensure an immediate decline. However, strong moves in either direction can sometimes be preceded by spikes in exchange inflow. Before attempting to defend support or initiate liquidity events, big players occasionally reposition.

    As of right now, the chart illustrates this uncertainty: volume has not yet displayed a clear expansion, and the price is compressed inside a narrowing structure. The market is loaded but uncommitted, to put it briefly. From a structural standpoint, SHIB is making an effort to stabilize following lower lows, but the general trend continues to favor sellers until the price reclaims important moving averages and firmly breaks the declining resistance area.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/01/2026 - 00:05
    Shiba Inu Futures Traders Turn Bearish as OI Falls 8%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement

    The key conclusion is that both outcomes are still possible at this pivotal moment for SHIB. Potential selling pressure is introduced by large exchange injections, and the technical chart indicates that the price is testing a crucial decision zone. The side of the current compression that breaks first will determine whether this turns into a recovery attempt or another leg down.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 11:47
    Trader Who Caught XRP's 700% Move Is Cautious on Bitcoin's $80,000 Resistance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 10:26
    Solana Leads Top 10 With 11% Jump in Crypto Market Rebound
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 12:46
    +600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Injection Spotted Amid Price's Critical Turnaround
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 11:47
    Trader Who Caught XRP's 700% Move Is Cautious on Bitcoin's $80,000 Resistance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 10:26
    Solana Leads Top 10 With 11% Jump in Crypto Market Rebound
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all