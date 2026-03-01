+600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Injection Spotted Amid Price's Critical Turnaround

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's current on-chain data indicates a significant influx of more than 600 billion tokens. Despite obvious pressure building beneath the surface, the market’s direction remains uncertain due to a conflicting setup created by the combination of weakening price structure and surging exchange inflows.

Shiba Inu stays down

Every major moving average is still below SHIB on the daily chart. Strengthening the overall bearish pattern that has prevailed since late 2025, the 50-day and 100-day lines are still well above price action.

Numerous downward trends have already broken down, and the most recent consolidation close to the lower trendline suggests hesitancy rather than a robust recovery. Although the price is in the vicinity of a local support zone, candles indicate that buyers are not following through, indicating that demand is still erratic.

The unexpected increase in exchange inflows is what makes this situation more noteworthy. More than 600 billion SHIB were moved into exchanges in a brief period of time, according to on-chain data. Large inflows like this have historically been linked to higher sell-side liquidity because tokens that move onto exchanges are frequently positioned for future distribution.

Will momentum increase?

This increases the likelihood of increased volatility and quicker price reactions in the event that momentum turns negative, but it does not ensure an immediate decline. However, strong moves in either direction can sometimes be preceded by spikes in exchange inflow. Before attempting to defend support or initiate liquidity events, big players occasionally reposition.

As of right now, the chart illustrates this uncertainty: volume has not yet displayed a clear expansion, and the price is compressed inside a narrowing structure. The market is loaded but uncommitted, to put it briefly. From a structural standpoint, SHIB is making an effort to stabilize following lower lows, but the general trend continues to favor sellers until the price reclaims important moving averages and firmly breaks the declining resistance area.

The key conclusion is that both outcomes are still possible at this pivotal moment for SHIB. Potential selling pressure is introduced by large exchange injections, and the technical chart indicates that the price is testing a crucial decision zone. The side of the current compression that breaks first will determine whether this turns into a recovery attempt or another leg down.