Trader Who Caught XRP's 700% Move Is Cautious on Bitcoin's $80,000 Resistance

Popular trader known online as DonAlt, who made history predicting a 700% XRP rally in 2024-2025, appears to have finally moved to the bullish side. In light of the latest developments, negative from a news standpoint but, as he says, decent from the perspective of how the cryptocurrency market has responded to them, the trader is now suggesting a return to $80,000 per BTC for the flagship cryptocurrency.

Why Bitcoin returning to $80,000 is not "bullish" scenario

What makes this latest outlook particularly interesting is a detail that a move to that level could happen even without a full reversal into a confirmed bull trend, meaning it would more likely unfold as a corrective rebound after months of intense selling pressure and decline.

Maybe time for some up for at least a little bit, we have room up to $80k without flipping bullish pic.twitter.com/q8QdjGNAcB — DonAlt (@DonAlt) March 1, 2026

Among the arguments of DonAlt is that the current $67,500 level for Bitcoin looks like an attractive spot where someone could build a strong bull case. Supporting this view are weekly support levels as well as the fact that negative macro news such as PPI and global tensions were fully disregarded by the market.

It is important to note that DonAlt is not turning into a full-scale buyer here, but rather expects that Bitcoin’s sell-off may slow down for a while. Therefore, selling during an obvious bearish catalyst around the $67,000 level does not seem rational in his view.

For Bitcoin to reach $80,000, it would need to gain nearly 20%. Could this prediction indeed happen in March or the broader spring period, which has historically been a favorable time, is now the question to ask.