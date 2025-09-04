Bitcoin Collapse to $10,000 Could Be Real, per Mike McGlone's Crucial Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a tweet published today, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, recalled the event that triggered the creation of Bitcoin — the Great Recession of 2008. It prepared the ground for the appearance of not only BTC but also “a flood of cryptocurrencies.”

McGlone pointed out that there are approximately 20 million coins listed on the CoinMarketCap website. And now, he says, sharing a graph, that the leading crypto among them all, Bitcoin, may collapse from its current $110,000 level back to $10,000.

McGlone's Bitcoin $10,000 crash warning

McGlone has mentioned a “key risk-asset leading indicator” in his tweet, sharing a chart that features Bitcoin, gold and the S&P 500 index. McGlone argues that Bitcoin is too stretched relative to gold and equities, stating that, currently, a bubble-like overextension could be forming.

It may push Bitcoin back toward the $10,000 level as part of a “normal reversion.”

Advertisement

The launch of Bitcoin on the back of the great recession spurred a proliferation of cryptocurrencies -- about 20-million are listed on CoinMarketCap -- and may be a key risk-asset leading indicator. My graphic shows normal reversion in Bitcoin might be toward $10,000.

Full report… pic.twitter.com/YKhJH3EnoG — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) September 4, 2025

Besides, in a tweet published earlier today, McGlone hints that Bitcoin could lose a bit of its value against gold. While currently the Bitcoin/gold ratio stands at 35, meaning that one BTC can buy 35 ounces of gold, then, he suggests, it may drop to 25 since “a slight downward rotation, common in commodities, may have begun.”

Bitcoin to $250,000 by end of 2025: Tim Draper

The renowned investor and billionaire Tim Draper has doubled down on his earlier forecast that Bitcoin would reach $250,000. On Wednesday, he tweeted that he still expects BTC to hit that astronomic price level before the end of the year.

He believes that the main driver for that is the “institutional FOMO” (fear of missing out). Draper said: “We're watching banks and boardrooms across America scramble to figure out Bitcoin custody.” Companies that laughed at the idea of Bitcoin just two years ago, he said, are now striving to accumulate as much BTC as they can and put it on their balance sheet.

“It's becoming irresponsible NOT to own Bitcoin,” according to Draper.