Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $112,000? Upside Rally Still Intact

Bitcoin (BTC) lost about $4,000 after it hit an all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, 2025. This development, which is part of normal market volatility, might create panic among investors, according to new insights.

Bitcoin’s $112,200 support crucial for market stability

Notably, CryptoQuant data reveals that the short-term average cost is about $112,200. This is the price at which most new buyers of the coin entered the market. It makes this level significant, as any drop in price below $112,200 could trigger panic selling, as these new entrants would want to avoid a loss.

“To prevent panic selling from STHs, it is crucial for the ongoing consolidation to hold above the $112k line in the short term.” – By @Yonsei_dent



The price level remains significant as a key support for the flagship crypto asset. However, this is not an immediate concern, as the coin is currently consolidating around $121,000 to $122,000. This sideways movement signals that the market is still uncertain of price direction.

Most investors are still bullish and expect upward movement in the price outlook. The challenge to this optimism is the huge drop in trading volume amid the volatility. In the last two hours, volume has plunged by 20.36% to $62.39 billion. This has affected price momentum.

As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $121,092.12, which represents a 1.25% decline within the same time frame. The asset, which hit a peak of $124,167.09 in earlier trading, has shed $3,000 within the last 24 hours.

If Bitcoin continues its current decline, market participants need to keep an eye on the $112,200 level. A breach at this crucial support could trigger more losses for Bitcoin. As per the analysis, the next crucial support would be $103,000, where between three million and six million holders bought the coin.

"Uptober" momentum and ETF inflows fuel bullish outlook

CryptoQuant identified the next secondary support as $89,700, where between 6 and 12 million holders acquired the asset. The coin will only slip to this low level if a bigger correction happens on the market.

While this is not impossible, it remains unlikely given current bullish sentiment. Additionally, the "Uptober" rally is still ongoing, with many investors anticipating a surge to $150,000 before the end of 2025. Other bullish predictions have pegged the asset’s price at higher levels.