    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $112,000? Upside Rally Still Intact

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:42
    Bitcoin in spotlight amid changing sentiment and price threshold
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) lost about $4,000 after it hit an all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, 2025. This development, which is part of normal market volatility, might create panic among investors, according to new insights.  

    Bitcoin’s $112,200 support crucial for market stability

    Notably, CryptoQuant data reveals that the short-term average cost is about $112,200. This is the price at which most new buyers of the coin entered the market. It makes this level significant, as any drop in price below $112,200 could trigger panic selling, as these new entrants would want to avoid a loss.

    The price level remains significant as a key support for the flagship crypto asset. However, this is not an immediate concern, as the coin is currently consolidating around $121,000 to $122,000. This sideways movement signals that the market is still uncertain of price direction.

    Most investors are still bullish and expect upward movement in the price outlook. The challenge to this optimism is the huge drop in trading volume amid the volatility. In the last two hours, volume has plunged by 20.36% to $62.39 billion. This has affected price momentum.

    As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $121,092.12, which represents a 1.25% decline within the same time frame. The asset, which hit a peak of $124,167.09 in earlier trading, has shed $3,000 within the last 24 hours.

    If Bitcoin continues its current decline, market participants need to keep an eye on the $112,200 level. A breach at this crucial support could trigger more losses for Bitcoin. As per the analysis, the next crucial support would be $103,000, where between three million and six million holders bought the coin.

    "Uptober" momentum and ETF inflows fuel bullish outlook

    CryptoQuant identified the next secondary support as $89,700, where between 6 and 12 million holders acquired the asset. The coin will only slip to this low level if a bigger correction happens on the market.

    While this is not impossible, it remains unlikely given current bullish sentiment. Additionally, the "Uptober" rally is still ongoing, with many investors anticipating a surge to $150,000 before the end of 2025. Other bullish predictions have pegged the asset’s price at higher levels.

    Meanwhile, institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure has been on the rise, with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registering $3.5 billion in weekly inflows.

